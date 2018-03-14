 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Mitali Confronts Avni After 10 Long Years; Will Mitali Reveal To Neil About Avni?

KK’s Manager Gives Booking Amount

On the other hand, KK's production manager arrives at the Sukoon house to check the location for KK's stay. He gives the booking amount and adds that the water and electricity bills will be cleared later.

Avni Rejects KK’s Offer!

As soon as Avni gets to know that Neil will be staying in the orphanage along with KK, she declines their offer. Although Saisha tries to convince Avni, the latter doesn't listen to her and tries to change the topic.

Neil Shocked

Neil is shocked that Avni turned down their offer, while KK is worried about the shooting. Meanwhile, Avni, Tara and Sitara will be shocked to see goons at the orphanage.

Mitali Confronts Avni!

On the other hand, Mitali will be shocked as she meets Avni after 10 long years. She asks as to why Avni is hiding from them deliberately. She adds that Avni has not only broken law, she has even broken Neil's heart!

Avni Reveals Truth To Mitali

Avni breaks down and reveals that she has been hiding from Neil and his family as she doesn't want them to get into trouble because of her. She even asks Mitali not to reveal about her existence (being alive) to anyone.

Avni’s Attempt To Hide From Neil

Meanwhile, Avni will be seen marking dots (as if she got chicken pox) with a pencil on her face and neck, as she doesn't want to be recognised by Neil.