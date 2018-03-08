 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Neil Gets Drunk & Expresses His Feelings To Avni; Will Neil Reunite With Avni?

Avni & Neil

Avni spots Neil at the party and runs out, while Neil gets drunk (drinks bhaang) and he too, goes out of the party. The duo comes face-to-face.

Neil Expresses His Feelings To Avni

Avni gets an inebriated Neil to the house. Neil and Avni spend some time and they express their feelings to each other. Since Neil is drunk, he thinks that he is having a hallucination.

Sunehri Asks Avni To Go To Neil

The next day he forgets that he was with Avni and goes to the same place (Avni's place - Sukoon house), where Sunehri and others will be trying to convince Avni to go to Neil. But Avni refuses to go to Neil.

Avni Hides As Neil Enters The Room

All of sudden Neil enters the house and Avni hides behind the door. Although Avni and Neil will be at the same place, they won't be able to meet each other yet again.

Avni Doesn’t Want To Trouble Neil

Neil isn't aware that Avni is alive. He feels her around, when she is nearby. Although Avni loves Neil immensely and gets emotional when she sees him, she doesn't want to go to him as she doesn't want him to get into trouble because of her, once again.