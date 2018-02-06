 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Avni Is Shattered By Neela Maa’s Death; Vidyut Blackmails Avni To Marry Him!

Neil Investigates Vidyut’s Goon, But In Vain!

In the upcoming episodes, Avni and Neil are trying to find evidences against Vidyut. They would have arrested Vidyut's goon, whom Neil was supposed to investigate. Unfortunately, the goon doesn't reveal anything to Neil.

Avni Investigates Vidyut’s Goon

It is then Avni steps into Neil's shoes! She takes over Neil's work, wears his tag and starts investigating the goon. Surprisingly, he would reveal the truth!

Vidyut Proposes Avni!

According to the latest spoiler, Vidyut is not done with his revenge and he continues to make Avni's life, a living hell! Vidyut will propose to Avni and blackmail her to marry him!

Vidyut Blackmails Avni

Apparently, Vidyut will be having a video, which shows Prakash had shot Neela and not him (Vidyut). He tells Avni that if she doesn't agree to marry him, he would release the video and get Prakash arrested!

Sayantani Ghosh Exits Naamkaran!

It has to be recalled that we had recently updated our readers about Sayantani Ghosh's farewell party. The actress had also shared many pictures and emotional posts on her social media account. She had also thanked director, Mahesh Bhatt, team and the channel for giving her the opportunity to play the beautiful character.

Mahesh Bhatt Shares An Emotional Post

Now, Mahesh Bhatt had shared an emotional post, in which he has posted a picture of his ‘other' mother, Hemlata and thanked Sayantani Ghosh for playing the character, Neela maa, flawlessly.

Mahesh Bhatt Writes…

"The character of Neela MA in #Naamkaran was sourced from my heartfelt feeling of gratitude for my ‘other' mother Hemlata ben. Thank you @sayantani0609 for pouring your soul into it. 🙏🙏🙏"

We Will Miss Neela Maa…

Well, we must say that Neela was indeed a beautiful character! Fans are upset with Sayantani's exit and wants makers to bring her back to the show. Sayantani's team members had also shared posts in which they revealed that they will miss the actress on the sets.