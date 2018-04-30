 »   »   » Naamkaran’s Zain Imam Says He & Aditi Rathore Are ‘Good Friends’, Wants To Try His Luck In Films!

Related Articles
The handsome hunk of the television industry, Zain Imam impressed the viewers with his role of Yuvraj Luthra on Zee TV's show, Tashan-E-Ishq. Currently, he is seen in Star Plus' show Naamkaran, his role Neil Khanna is appreciated worldwide.
The actor's chemistry with his co-actress, Aditi Rathore (as Avni) is also loved by the viewers. But the show will soon end and that too, on Zain's birthday (May 18). In an interview to TOI, the actor talks about show's end, his future plan and his relationship with the lead actress, Aditi Rathore.
Naamkaran To End On Zain’s Birthday
Regarding the show's end, the actor told TOI, "It has been a fulfilling journey. I don't know whether it's lucky or unlucky for the show to end on my birthday, but I want to take it positively. I am grateful to God, as I have not been out of work."
Zain’s Plan After Naamkaran
The actor has not made any plans for his birthday, but adds that he wants to go on a break for a month or two, before he is back in action. He adds that he is exhausted and might plan a trip abroad!
The Actor’s Journey In Showbiz
About his journey in showbiz, the actor told the leading daily, "After completing MBA, I worked with a corporate company. However, I didn't like the idea of restricting myself to rules and following orders blindly. So, I quit."
Zain Was Happy Modelling & Doing Ads
"Though I was always inclined towards joining the glamour industry, I never aspired to get into acting. I was happy modelling and doing ads. I come from a middle-class family and my parents gave me a year to make it or return home, as they had their inhibitions about me moving to Mumbai, alone."
The Actor’s First Commercial
"I bagged my first commercial in the first month and assumed that it's going to a cakewalk, but there was no work for the next five months and I exhausted my earnings. I used to spend days giving auditions. There was a time when I couldn't find a house because of my single status and had to sleep in my friend's car for days on end. I was so busy finding a roof over my head that I couldn't take up any work."
When Zain Decided To Try His Luck On TV
"Around that time, I decided to try my luck on TV, as the money was better than commercials. However, I had no professional training in acting and people would mock me at auditions. Instead of giving up, I vowed to improve my acting skills and prove them wrong. Though I struggled a lot in the beginning, once I managed to get a foothold, I started taking up challenging work."
Tashan-E-Ishq
"I came to Mumbai on April 12, 2014 and I am happy where I am today. Bagging Tashan-E-Ishq has been the turning point in my career. Since then, there has been no looking back."
Zain’s TV Shows
"I joined Yeh Vaada Raha post the time leap, but it ended in just three months. That's when I decided that I won't join any show midway. Naamkaran is the only exception to that rule, because the makers convinced me that it's going to be an interesting journey."
Naamkaran Actor Wants To Try Luck In Films
Zain feels that daily soaps get monotonous. He adds, "As an artiste, you don't learn much as you are expected to do the same thing over and over again. In finite shows, the story doesn't get dragged unnecessarily. I wonder how shows manage to run for years." The actor wants to try his luck in films and be part of a biopic.
Zain & Aditi Are Good Friends!
It has to be recalled that he was in news for saying that he would love to marry his Naamkaran co-actress Aditi Rathore. When asked about his statement, the actor said, "I didn't mean it that way. What I said was misconstrued. We are good friends." When asked whether he is n a relationship, he says, "My lips are sealed."
