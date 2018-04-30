 »   »   » Nach Baliye’s Legless Dancer Vinod Thakur Put On Ventilator After Health Worsens!

The legless, wheelchair-bound dancer, Vinod Thakur, who rose to fame with reality shows, Nach Baliye 6 and India's Got Talent, collapsed while on his way to the Gateway of India.

Apparently, Vinod was rushed to the Raksha Hospital at Malad and admitted to ICU in a critical condition. The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday (April 29) morning.

According to Spotboye report, his condition has deteriorated. He has suffered a mild heart attack and has been put on a ventilator.

The dancer was on a travelling spree. He was attempting a Guinness World Record of the longest wheelchair journey in association with the Nevada Putnan Foundation of Mumbai.

He started his journey on his wheelchair from the India Gate at Delhi on March 18 covering almost 1,500 km on wheelchair in a span of 40 days. He was originally scheduled to reach the Gateway of India in Mumbai on April 30.

He was attended by Dr Pranav Kabra, who said that Vinod is suffering from severe dehydration, low BP, irregular heartbeat and other medical issues due to the strain associated with the wheelchair journey.

Apparently, he is likely to stay in the hospital for at least two to three days till his condition stabalises. Vinod's spokesperson Flynn Remedios said that if his health permits, he is likely to resume his journey on May 1.

Vinod is not just a dancer, but also a stunt master and wheelchair cricketer.