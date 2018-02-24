 »   »   » Namik Paul Doesn’t Have Any Problem In Doing Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, But He Has A Condition!

Namik Paul Doesn’t Have Any Problem In Doing Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

When Bollywoodlife asked Namik whether he would like to do season 2, he said that he has no problem and would love to do the second season but on one condition i.e., he wants the original essence to be retained.

Namik On EDKV 2

Talking to the entertainment portal, the actor said, "Absolutely, if we have the right story in place. I would have no problems doing season 2. I had a lovely time with Dilip Jha Productions but I want a script or story that does justice to the show and its original vibe."

Namik Would Love To Do EDKV 2

"At times, shows do a reboot but they ruin the nostalgia of the original one. Suddenly, the characters become very different. If the character of Shravan is carried forward logically and in a better way, I would love to do it."

Namik Wants Original Essence Of The Show To Be Retained

"There are shows that run for three to four years and slowly people's interest starts dwindling from the original plot or characters because it is a drag. Fans were totally in love with EDKV and felt attached to the characters. I would love to do season two if the original essence is retained."

Namik Completes 2 Years In TV Industry

Meanwhile, the actor completed two years in the television industry. He took to social media and shared with the fans as to how his journey in the industry has been so far.

Ek Deewana Tha To Take A Leap!

Currently, the actor is seen on Sony TV's show, Ek Deewana Tha. Apparently, the makers are planning for a 30-year leap, wherein Shiv's (played by Namik Paul) soul will find peace and reborn.