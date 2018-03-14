 »   »   » Navjot Singh Sidhu To Join Kapil Sharma On His New Show Family Time With Kapil Sharma!

Kapil Sharma is in news these days for his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. It is a game show and Kapil will be seen hosting it. Apparently, the show will be replacing the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 2.

There are already reports that Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar have been locked for the show. Also, recently there were reports that the hot actress from May I Come In Madam, Neha Pendse will be co-hosting the show with Kapil Sharma. According to the latest report, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was seen as a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, might join Kapil in his upcoming show!

According to Tellychakkar report, Sidhu paji might join the regular cast if the dates are sorted.

It has to be recalled post mid-air fight of Kapil and Sunil Grover, Kapil fell ill and a few shootings of The Kapil Sharma Show were cancelled. Many Bollywood biggies had to return without shooting for the show. To ensure that this doesn't happen, the channel has informed the makers that the show will go on air by March 25, 2018, only if they are ready with a bank of episodes!

There is also report that the shooting of the first episode will begin from today (March 14, 2018). But it is still unclear whether the episode that they are shooting today will be aired first or not!

We had already watched the promo of Ajay Devgn trolling Kapil Sharma and his unemployment phase. Many of them even felt that Ajay would be the first guest of the show. It is being said that the makers of the show are trying their best to get Ajay Devgn on board for the opening episode.

Coming back to the format of Kapil's new (game) show, it is being said that the show might include a segment that is inspired by the international game show, The Hollywood Squares, where the contestants play the tic-tac-toe game to win cash prizes.

