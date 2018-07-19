 »   »   »  Nazar Spoiler: Monalisa’s Role To End Soon; Kalki Koechlin Not Playing Mahadayaan On The Show!

Related Articles
- Kalki Koechlin Might Play ‘Mahadayaan’ In Gul Khan’s Nazar!
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Monalisa Bags A Big Role In Gul Khan’s Supernatural Fantasy Show Nazar!
- Ishqbaaz REDUX Is The Best Gift To The Fans, The Writer Promises Lot Of Drama, Surprises & Romance!
- Ishqbaaz Completes Two Successful Years; Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna & Others Celebrate
- Ishqbaaz: Nakuul, Leenesh & Kunal Celebrate 2 Years of Shooting; ‘No Leap’ Confirms Gul Khan
- Gul Khan’s Lucky Charm Barun Sobti To Enter Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala!
- Ishqbaaz Producer Gul Khan, Nehalaxmi Iyer & Mansi Srivastava React To Controversial Kicking Scene!
- Barun Sobti & Kay Kay Menon In ALT Balaji’s Web Series 'The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family’
- Ishqbaaz Completes 500 Episodes; Surbhi Chandna & Nakuul Mehta Share Heartfelt Messages! (PICS)
- WOAH! Barun Sobti Is Back With Ekta Kapoor’s Web Series!
- Ishqbaaz’s Supervising Producer’s Suicide: Nakuul Mehta Says ‘It’s A Huge Loss’!
- SHOCKING! Ishqbaaz’s Supervising Producer Commits Suicide By Jumping Off From His Building!
Gul Khan's supernatural fantasy show, Nazar is in news these days regarding the cast! We had recently reported that former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa has bagged a big role on the show! Actors Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani have been roped in to the play lead roles on the show. Harsh will be playing a half human-half devil in the project. Jaana Na Dil Se Door actress, Smita Bansal will also be seen as a crucial character on the show.
The promos of the show have already been aired on the channel and it seems quite interesting. Monalisa has also started promoting the show. Before the show gets aired, we have got some spoilers as well. Take a look at the promotion pictures and spoilers of the show.
Monalisa’s Character To Die Soon
According to report, the actress' role on the show will end soon! The actress, who plays a ‘dayaan' (Mohona) on the show, will die in three episodes. Apparently, her son (played by Harsh Rajput) will get possessed by her evil spirit.
The Actress Refuses To Reveal Details
When Spotboye contacted Mona, the actress refused to divulge details and said, "I am not allowed to talk on this, extremely sorry but you can ask the channel, instead."
Is Kalki Koechlin Playing Mahadayaan?
There were also reports that Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has been approached to play the role of ‘mahadayaan'! So is she playing the role? Well, the answer is no! She is neither a part of the show, nor playing the ‘mahadayaan'.
Monalisa Looks Gorgeous In A Red Sari
Meanwhile, the actress has started promoting the show. Mona, who will be seen playing the role of Mohona, shared a few pictures as she was all set to promote the show. She looked gorgeous in a red sari with shimmering border and long braid!
Mona Starts Promotion Of The Show
Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "Today I am very excited to announce my first ever daily soap on Indian television- NAZAR to be aired on @starplus (mon-fri) at 11pm from 30th july..." - (sic)
Monalisa Thanks Gul Khan For Offering Her ‘First’ Daily Soap!
"Thank you @gulenaghmakhan ma'am and @starplus for considering me to play this iconic character "Mohona", I am really grateful for this opportunity and will cherish this forever. All the love to @atifcam and @muskan_bajaj02081987 #blessed #gratitude #thankyougod Styled by : @ziaa_rrish." - (sic)
Nazar is set in the modern Indian times. The show deals with the story of the dark energies of a 'daayan' and how they affect lives.
Ishq Mein Marjawan: Nia Sharma's Entry Brings Lot Of Twists; Actress Is Thrilled To Join The Show!