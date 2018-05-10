 »   »   » Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi ‘Surprise’ Wedding: Priyank Sharma, Ex-GF Divya, Bharti Singh & Others Wish

Related Articles
Roadies judge Neha Dhupia surprised her fans by getting married to actor Angad Bedi in a private ceremony in New Delhi. The couple took to social media to announce the big news.
The couple tied the knot in a gurudwara, in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Neha looked gorgeous in pink suit, while Angad looked handsome in white sherwani and pink turban. The couple's friends took to social media to wish them on their big day.
Neha & Angad Get Married
Sharing an adorable piture, Angad wrote, "Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia." - (Sic). Neha too, shared a picture and wrote, "Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi ❤"- (sic)
Priyanka Sharma Wish Neha & Angad
The actors' industry friends took to social media to wish the newly-weds. Priyank Sharma commented on their picture, "So someone is looking damn pretty in this one ! Congratulations @nehadhupia and @angadbedi for this new phase of life ❤️🤗" - (sic)
Priyank Sharma’s Ex-Girlfriend, Divya Agarwal
Priyank Sharma's ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal wrote, "lI still remember on roadies journey when she said- "I want to be that wife who would love to serve her husband and pamper him" we all had no idea it will be so soon! Well getting married to your best friend is crazy😍 love her so much ! Congratulations @nehadhupia ❤️"- (sic)
Karishma Tanna Was Shocked With Neha’s Wedding Announcement
Television actress, Karishma Tanna wrote, "Wat?????? Omg!!! Congratulations babe!! M so happy for u." Sophie Choudhary too, commented, "This is the best news ever!!!!! Sooo happy for u guys." - (sic)
Sophie Choudhary
Sophie Choudhary shared a picture and wrote, "Two of the best people I know became one today!! Adore you both and am sooooo happy for you!! Stay blessed and happy forever!! @NehaDhupia @Imangadbedi P.s Yaar enna vada kaam enni khamoshi se kitta. U guys have some serious making up to do with all of us🤷🏽♀️😂💗 Love u #nehadhupia #angadbedi #nehangad #happilyeverafter." - (sic)
Bharti Singh
Bharti Singh wrote, "The cute bubbly girl and now Mrs. Bedi ❤ Congratulations to you @nehadhupia and @angadbedi ! Wishing you guys loads of love and happiness ahead!Would have loved to dance in your wedding! 💃🏻 Dancing with joy now! 💃🏻❤🎉😍 #happilymarried #celebratinglife." - (sic)
Angad Was Dating Nora
It has to be recalled that Angad Bedi and Nora Fatehi were dating. He always introduced her as his girlfriend whenever he hung out with their friends. But the couple broke up because of Angad's growing closeness towards Neha Dhupia.
Angad Closeness Towards Neha Was Reason For Nora & Angad’s Break-up
Neha and Angad were spotted having lunch together a few months ago, that raised eyebrows about their equation. The couple were also seen dancing together at cricketer Zaheer Khan's wedding to the song 'London thumakda'. The video went viral.
Angad & Neha
According to Spotboye report, "Angad and Neha's growing bond started bothering Nora, but Angad kept pacifying her saying that ‘they are just good friends'. But with time, differences grew and the couple decided to break-up."
The Couple Were Dating Unofficially!
Since Angad and Neha both are Punjabis. It was even said that Angad and Neha were dating each other ‘unofficially' and they were pretty much enjoying the new phase and were happy together.
Angad has hosted a few television shows, Cook Na Kaho and Emotional Atyachar. He had also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 3.
Well, we wish Angad and Neha, a very happy married life.
(Images Source: Instagram)
