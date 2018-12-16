English
Post Break-up With Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Breaks Down On Indian Idol 10 Sets!

By
    Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli have been making headlines for quite some time. The duo had confirmed their relationship on the sets of singing reality show, Indian Idol 10. They never shied from expressing their feelings for each other through their PDA filled posts on social media. But, recently, they had unfollowed each other on Instagram which sparked rumours of a break up! The singer also took to social media and shared heart-wrenching notes stating that she gave away everything and got nothing in return!

    Post her break-up with Himash, Neha Kakkar has been shooting for Indian Idol 10, and she broke down when one of the contestants on the show, sang an emotional love song!

    Neha Is Going Through A Rough Phase!

    A source informed DBpost.com, "Currently, Neha is going through a rough phase in her personal life and yesterday (December 13) while she was shooting for the show, she broke down when one of the contestants sang an emotional love song."

    The Singer Couldn’t Control Her Tears

    "She couldn't control her tears. In fact, since she arrived on the set; she wasn't feeling well. Usually, she is very chirpy and bubbly on the set; but things were not the same yesterday."

    The Team Had To Take Several Re-takes

    The source further added, "Usually, Neha doesn't take re-takes while showing her emotions on the camera. Whether it's laughing or crying; it comes out naturally for her. But yesterday the team had to take several re-takes to capture the perfect moment."

    Neha Asked The Channel To Edit The Portion Of Her Crying!

    "Neha was a little confused with her emotions. Finally, she decided to take a break for few minutes and then resumed shooting." Apparently, the singer had asked the channel to edit the portions of her crying from the upcoming episode.

