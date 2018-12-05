 »   »   »  Neha Kakkar Feels She's Living Her Dream; Says She Used To Stand In Queues For Indian Idol Auditions

Neha Feels She Is Living Her Dream!

Regarding her journey, she was quoted by IANS as saying, "I always tell everybody that I feel I am living my dream. Whatever is happening with me has always been a dream for me and I never thought that all this can become a reality one day. People have made me so big now which I never thought I can be as a female singer."

Neha Used To Stand In Queues For Indian Idol Auditions!

"Wherever I go, people behave like a very big superstar has entered, and I am never able to believe that they all are talking about me. At one time in my life, I stood in queues for Indian Idol auditions and I got eliminated at Top 8 or Top 9. I could have never imagined that one day I will be judging this show where I was a contestant myself."

She Feels That There Is Still A Contestant Inside Her

"Whenever the camera is off you, will always find me sitting with the contestants on the set because I feel that there is still a contestant inside me. It's beautiful and I feel that I am blessed to be here."

The Singer Is Excited About Her Grand Tour!

Neha is excited about the Indian tour. She said, "I will be performing at Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangalore, Udaipur, Indore, and Bhubaneshwar. I am quite excited to perform in all these cities. I always get the messages for asking where I am performing next and we would love to hear you live."

What’s The Toughest Part Of Singing Live?

When asked what is the toughest part of singing live, she said, "The toughest part is holding the audience. I am somebody who is very comfortable on stage because I have been performing since childhood. I have done a lot of public events as well." She adds there is a huge difference in her performance now! Between recording in a studio and performing for a live audience, the latter thrills her more. She further adds that youth connect is equally important.