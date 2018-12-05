 »   »   »  Neha Kakkar Wishes Indian Idol Contestant Neelanjana In A Sweetest Way; Calls Her Neelanjana’s Fan!

Recently, Neelanjana celebrated her birthday. The Indian Idol 10 contestant shared a video in which she was seen celebrating her birthday (and cutting a cake) along with her co-contestants. She was showered with birthday wishes by her fans. She took to social media to thank her fans for their love. She wrote, "I thank each and everyone for your lovely birthday wishes and for loving me. All of your wishes and blessings mean A lot to me." - (sic). Well, the special wish came from the judge, Neha Kakkar of Indian Idol 10, which was a surprise and blessing for Neelanjana.

Neha wished Neelanjana on her birthday and praised her for her singing talent. She also called herself Neelanjana's fan!

Neha shared a few picture snapped with Neelanjana and wrote, "Happy birthday Neelu. It's been a long time I've liked any female singer's singing so much how much I Love Yours.. 15 years old girl has a talent of 50 year old!! Love @neelanjanaray. Wishing you great success!! Your Fan: #NehaKakkar :). #NeelanjanaRay #indianIdol #Indian Idol 10 @sonytvofficial." - (sic)

Neelanjana thanked Neha and wrote, "Thanks A lot mam for your lovely birthday wish and blessings. I love you mam." - (sic)

Neelanjana is from West Bengal, and is one of the talented singers on Indian Idol 10. She is among top six contestants on the popular singing reality shows.

We wish Neelanjana, belated happy birthday, and hope that she win the title and fulfil her father's dream!

