 »   »   »  Neha Pendse Looks Gorgeous In Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Jodha Look!

Television actress, Neha Pendse, who was seen in Kapil Sharma's show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, is currently shooting for Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double. She plays the role of Chamku on the show.
In the upcoming episode, Neha will be seen imitating Aishwarya Rai's look from Jodha Akbar for a sequence on the show. Recently, she shared a picture of her look and we can't take our eyes off her!
Neha Looks Gorgeous In Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Jodha Look
Neha looked gorgeous in a fuchsia pink lehenga, decked up in heavy jewellery. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "When ur DOP clicks a badass pic.. #PartnersTroubleHoGayiDouble #NehhaPendse #raanisah." - (sic)
Neha As Jodha
She had also shared another picture and wrote, "Jodha Akhbar ish... Nurturing a dream to play a warrior princess in distant future..#NehhaPendse #warriorprincess #strongyetsoft #castkarlokoi #😂."
The Actress Gets Positive Responses: Fans’ Comments
Neha's look was praised by her fans and got a lot of positive responses. Well, why wouldn't? The actress is looking beautiful and no less than a queen. One of her fans (friendlyy_) writes, "A woman of values!! Really Admire you mam! ! Your performance in #natsamrat .,,, still gives me goosebumps !! In traditional look, you just slay mam! So so so so gorgeous you are! @nehhapendse." - (sic)
A_secret_fan
"Mann kar raha hai.... ek historical film bana hi dun sirf aapkeliye!! Sachi... strong lady Rani , ya A warrior princess, ya phir koi Mythological love story !!! @nehhapendse 😍😍😍😍😍 itni kaise koi beautiful hosakta hai koi aapse seekhe!! Hamari Nazar se dekhe toh koi...... ❤"- (sic)
Neiiyaa & Crazy_4_nehha
neiiyaa_admiration: Breathtakingly Beautiful!!! What a cuteee Maharani!! 😍😍😍😍😍❤❤😙 @nehhapendse. - (sic)
crazy_4_nehha: woooooow....!!!! Stunningly Mesmerising And Beautiful!!!! 😍😍😍 @nehhapendse. - (sic)
Fans Praise Neha’s Jodha Look
Nehapendse_thequeen: There's no doubt this is officially the pic of the day #gorgeous..... How can you look always so fab?? 😍😍😍😍😍 - (sic)
Abhhi2816: @nehhapendse if Ashutosh Gowariker saw your such pics before the making of jodha AKBAR, HE DEFINITELY choose you ... Wanna see without blinking my eye lashes. - (sic)
Partners
Partners was premiered in November 2017. The show also features, Johnny Lever, Vipul Roy and Kiku Sharda in the lead roles. In April, the show had completed 100 episodes and the entire crew was seen celebrating the occasion.
