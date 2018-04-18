 »   »   » Neha Pendse On Kapil Sharma’s New Show: No One Has Any Idea Of What’s Happening!

Related Articles
- Kapil Sharma Surprised With Ali Asgar’s Claim On Preeti, Is Currently Travelling With Ginni Chatrath
- Ali Asgar Feels Kapil Sharma Will Be At The Losing End If He Stops Working With Old Team!
- Is Kapil Sharma Missing Preeti Simoes, Has He Written Her Name On His Hand?
- Kapil Sharma Is Extremely Hurt By The Betrayals, He Expresses Anger With ‘Gaalis’!
- Here’s What Sunil Grover Has To Say About Kapil Sharma
- Kapil Sharma Is Going Through An Extremely Stressful Time; Is On Heavy Medication!
- EXCLUSIVE: Chandan Prabhakar Is NOT Aware Of Family Time With Kapil Sharma’s Revamp!
- Kapil Sharma Says People Who Want To Destroy His Career Can Spread Lies; His New Show To Be REVAMPED
- Is Family Time With Kapil Sharma Going Off Air? If So, Which Show Is Replacing It?
- Sugandha Mishra Says Kapil’s Current Choices Have Led To His Downfall; Preeti Knew How To Handle Him
- Bharti Singh Spoke To Kapil Sharma After Recent Fiasco & Here’s What He Told Her
- After Preeti, Her Sister Neeti Reacts To Kapil’s Allegations; Kapil Cried & Revealed He Is TRAPPED!
- After Twitter Controversy, Kapil Sharma’s New Show Put On Hold; Neha Pendse Shoots For Another Show!
Neha Pendse surprised fans by participating in Kapil Sharma's game show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. The actress is seen as a game master on the show. Unfortunately, because of Kapil's controversy and his ill-health, the show was put on hold for a month.
It is said that Kapil and the channel are planning to revamp the show, as the show received negative reviews. While talking to Indian Express, Neha told that she does not have any clarity on its future!
Neha Had Clarified That She Has Not Quit The Show
Recently, the actress was spotted shooting for Entertainment Ki Raat 2. People speculated that she had quit Kapil's new show. But the actress had clarified that she hasn't quit the show.
No One Has Any Idea Of What’s Happening!
Regarding the same, she said, "Honestly, not just me but no one has any idea of what's happening. It's so sad for we started with a bang and I was really looking forward to this show. I hope the channel takes a call soon and we get a better picture of the entire scenario."
Neha Was Under A Contract
The actress further added, "I was under a contract with them but with nothing happening, they told me that I can take this up. EKR is a small stint and once Family Time gets rolling, I would happily get back."
Neha Feels Bad With Whatever Happened With Kapil
Neha feels bad with whatever happened with Kapil. She hopes that whatever the actor-comedian is going through gets sorted and he bounces back.
Will One Flop Ruin A Star’s Career?
When asked as to one flop can ruin a star's career, she was quoted by IE as saying, "See, you do get affected but nothing can ruin it and it only motivates you to work harder. You come with a baggage of good work."
‘When Things Have To Go Wrong, It Will’
"You are where you are for you've worked hard, and nothing can take that. When things have to go wrong, it will. So just take it with a pinch of salt and next time make careful choices."
Neha’s Shows
After May I Come in Madam, Partners and Family Time With Kapil Sharma, Neha Pendse will be seen in the second edition of Entertainment Ki Raat. The new season of EKR will have 12 episodes and the actress will be seen with Mubeen Saudagar, Saumya Tandon, RJ Abhilash, Balraj and child artist Divyansh.
Neha On Doing Back To Back Comedy Shows
Talking about doing back to back comedy shows, Neha told the leading daily, "Honestly, I am still exploring if I do have that bone (laughs) but I think it all started with May I Come in Madam."
Neha Is Happy That She Hasn’t Been Typecast
"I am really happy that even though I am stuck in the comedy genre I have not been typecast. I am still getting to experiment a lot with my characters, which is a boon."
About Her Participation In EKR 2
On her participation in EKR 2, the actress said, "This is very tough that it can give you a headache. But you find happiness when you know that your gag has turned out well or your punchlines were perfect. That gives you immense satisfaction."
Which Comedian Does She Look Up To?
When asked as to which comedian does she look up to, she said, "Kapil, I actually like him a lot. Also Zakir Khan and Bharti Singh. I think all of them have their own way to perform and don't have the same flavour. So, there's a lot to learn from each of them."
Naagin 3: After Icchadari Nevla, Rajat Tokas' Transformation To Naagraj Surprises Fans!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.