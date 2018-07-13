English
Netflix's First Original Indian Series Sacred Games LEAKED Online!

    The first original Indian series by Netflix, Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has impressed the viewers in India. The show has been garnering rave reviews. Produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment Phantom Films joint venture and directed by Anurag Kashyap-Vikramaditya Motwane duo, the web series is based on Vikram Chandra's eponymous novel of 2006. The eight-episode series is available to stream online for those with Netflix subscription.

    The bad news for the makers and Netflix is that the web series has been leaked on the piracy site Tamilrockers. The makers of the show or Netflix are yet to comment on the same! Tamilrockers is the same site which leaked Rajinikanth's Kaala! The site had recently faced the wrath of fans when the film was leaked.

    Recently, the show ran into legal trouble. A Congress member from Kolkata lodged an FIR against Netflix and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producers of Sacred Games for abusing the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi. A plea has been filed against the series by an advocate demanding the deletion of 'derogatory' scenes.

    Advocate Balla quoted in his plea against the show saying it 'incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots'. The advocate's plea also pointed at the usage of the word in a scene from the fourth episode.

    There are rumours that the show might have a season 2! Since the show has been successful and only 25% of Vikram Chandra's novel has been covered in the web series, it is being said that there are high chances of having a few more seasons.

