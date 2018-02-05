 »   »   » NEW PICS Of Gautam & Pankhuri’s Pre-wedding Ceremonies; Also Check Out Haldi Ceremony Pics

The handsome hunk of television industry, Gautam Rode is taken and as we all know the lucky girl is none other than his co-actress from Suryaputra Karn, Pankhuri Awasthy. Gautam and Pankhuri are all set to get married today (February 5).
We had brought the pictures of pre-wedding rituals - Engagement, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony. Have a look at a few more beautiful pictures from the fairytale wedding. Also, check out haldi event pictures...
Gautam’s Haldi Ceremony
Shaneem Zayed (Producer/writer)shared a couple of pictures from Gautam's haldi ceremony and wrote, " #Haldi #weddingoftheyear #gautamrode weds #pankhuriawasthy."
Gautam & Pankhuri’s Haldi Ceremony
Both Pankhuri and Gautam complemented each other in matching outfits at the haldi ceremony as well. Pankhuri looked pretty in an orange outfit with floral jewellery!
Gautam & Pankhuri’s New Beginning
Gautam Rode shared a picture snapped with his bride, Pankhuri Awasthy, which was taken during their mehendi ceremony. Gautam wrote, "New Beginnings 😊😇 #mehendi, Outfit- @pawanandpranav, Captured by - @knottingbells."
The Countdown Is Over!
Pankhuri Awasthy, who had been sharing pictures with the countdown for the wedding, shared an adorable picture with her groom and wrote, "And the countdown is over! First day, first function! #Mehendi, Outfit - @kalkifashion, Jewellery - @jaipur_jewels, Captured By - @knottingbells."
Knotting Bells
Knotting Bells, which has been capturing the couple's wedding pictures shared a beautiful picture and wrote, "Finally revealing the first look from @rodegautam & @pankhuri313 mehndi ceremony look from their royal wedding. #knottingbells #knottingbellstravels #royalwedding #bigfatindianwedding #gautamrode #palacewedding."
Gautam & Pankhuri Mehendi Ceremony
As we updated our readers, the wedding is happening in at Tijara Fort Palace, in Alwar, Rajasthan. For the mehendi ceremony, Pankhuri wore a beautiful pink lehenga, while Gautam looked handsome in a royal blue kurta and pyjama.
Gautam & Pankhuri Pre-wedding Rituals
For the engagement ceremony, the couple complemented each other in matching outfits, while for their sangeet, the couple recreated Salman and Katrina's Dil Diyan Gallan look.
(Images Source: Instagram)
Gautam & Pankhuri Look 'Awwdorable' In Salman & Katrina's Dil Diyan Gallan Look At Their Sangeet!