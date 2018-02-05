 »   »   » NEW PICS Of Gautam & Pankhuri’s Pre-wedding Ceremonies; Also Check Out Haldi Ceremony Pics

Gautam’s Haldi Ceremony

Shaneem Zayed (Producer/writer)shared a couple of pictures from Gautam's haldi ceremony and wrote, " #Haldi #weddingoftheyear #gautamrode weds #pankhuriawasthy."

Gautam & Pankhuri’s Haldi Ceremony

Both Pankhuri and Gautam complemented each other in matching outfits at the haldi ceremony as well. Pankhuri looked pretty in an orange outfit with floral jewellery!

Gautam & Pankhuri’s New Beginning

Gautam Rode shared a picture snapped with his bride, Pankhuri Awasthy, which was taken during their mehendi ceremony. Gautam wrote, "New Beginnings 😊😇 #mehendi, Outfit- @pawanandpranav, Captured by - @knottingbells."

The Countdown Is Over!

Pankhuri Awasthy, who had been sharing pictures with the countdown for the wedding, shared an adorable picture with her groom and wrote, "And the countdown is over! First day, first function! #Mehendi, Outfit - @kalkifashion, Jewellery - @jaipur_jewels, Captured By - @knottingbells."

Knotting Bells

Knotting Bells, which has been capturing the couple's wedding pictures shared a beautiful picture and wrote, "Finally revealing the first look from @rodegautam & @pankhuri313 mehndi ceremony look from their royal wedding. #knottingbells #knottingbellstravels #royalwedding #bigfatindianwedding #gautamrode #palacewedding."

Gautam & Pankhuri Mehendi Ceremony

As we updated our readers, the wedding is happening in at Tijara Fort Palace, in Alwar, Rajasthan. For the mehendi ceremony, Pankhuri wore a beautiful pink lehenga, while Gautam looked handsome in a royal blue kurta and pyjama.

Gautam & Pankhuri Pre-wedding Rituals

For the engagement ceremony, the couple complemented each other in matching outfits, while for their sangeet, the couple recreated Salman and Katrina's Dil Diyan Gallan look.