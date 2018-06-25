English
 »   »   »  Nia Sharma Gets Massively Trolled For Her Bold Outfit; Haters Call Her 'Cheap Attention Seeker'

Nia Sharma Gets Massively Trolled For Her Bold Outfit; Haters Call Her 'Cheap Attention Seeker'

Posted By:
    Recently, Gold Awards 2018 was held at the Filmistan studios. The awards ceremony was attended by who's who from the television industry, who walked the red carpet! While many actors were praised for their style, it was Nia Sharma, who grabbed attention as she chose to wear a bold dress. The actress was seen wearing a white netted gown with a plunging neckline. Although a few appreciated her for wearing the bold dress, many trolled her for going a step ahead with her boldness.

    Not just the dress, the haters even criticised her make-up, and a few even called her 'black and ugly'! A few others even crossed limits as they used foul language.

    Nia Sharma’s Dress At Gold Awards

    The actress shared a few pictures and wrote, "Girls! I don't know about you but I put on a dress and makeup after a month today! Lemme feel pretty 😊🎉xoxo #goldawards2018." - (sic). Sharing another set of pictures the actress wrote, "Do you believe in your guardian angels 👼 @cashmakeupartistry @shaahidamir 🌟💃." - (sic)

    Nia Sharma Massively Trolled: Jiyagupta & Aarzou

    Jiyagupta1990: Hii Nia. Generally u r looking very smart. But on this dress u Luking very bad. Totally Bakwas dress. - (sic)

    Aarzou2017: Kindly change ur make up artist and fashion designer. I think they r experimenting all the bad things on u! - (sic)

    official_nisha_singh: You looking cheap.

    Neha & Iammad

    Neha.19n: Poor look, poor personality, freakingly indigestible one???? - (sic)

    Mikkysharma1307: Cheap attention seeker. - (sic)

    Iammad45: you think that you're looking pretty???? hell..nonsene...itne gande kapde pehne hai sharam beech kar khaa gyi ho kyaa... - (sic)

    Senguptasaptami, Ishaq & Shraddha

    Senguptasaptami: U look horrible. - (sic)

    Ishaq.hussain.52643: What a disgusting dress same on u.u forgotten wear panty. - (sic)

    Shraddha840: Mtlb apne awrd show me bikini styl gown phn rkha ... - (sic)

    Universalmultifan & Sukhman

    Universalmultifan: I thought u were pretty, now I realized you are really UGLY & kaali. Your bio was truth, only realized now?? @niasharma90. - (sic)

    Sukhman_2: Why so darkk makeup.... (in night fuction)????@niasharma90. - (sic)

    Surayasuleman & _ashiiyy

    Surayasuleman: when I watch the awards show, I am actually embarrassed or ashamed to watch with my kids and family as your dressing is too disgraceful and especially being indian. we have much more culture and modesty than what you portray. - (sic)

    _ashiiyy: R u trying to look like hollywood actresses lmao. - (sic)

    Read more about: gold awards nia sharma
    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 16:22 [IST]
