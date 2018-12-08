 »   »   »  Nia Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna & Others In 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2018 List!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The top 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2018 list by UK weekly Eastern Eye was revealed recently. The list is compiled through a series of social media and related polling. Among Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone topped the list followed by Priyanka Chopra. Apart from Bollywood actresses, many actresses' from television industry like Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Drashti Dhami, Shivangi Joshi, Ashi Khan, Jennifer Winget, Niti Taylor and others have made it to the list.
Check out the list of television actresses' who made it to the list!
Nia Sharma At Third Place On Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2018 List
On 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2018, Nia Sharma occupied the third place (Highest Place TV Star). The actress, who is currently seen on Ishq Mein Marjawa, was at second place last year. Nia was quoted by PTI as saying, "As much as I want to hide my excitement right now, I cannot help but smile brightly and let out a big hurray because it truly feels awesome."
Shivangi Joshi At Fifth Spot
Shivangi Joshi, who has impressed the viewers with her role of Naira on Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the fifth place. The actress is youngest in the list.
Ashi Singh Is Highest Place Newcomer!
The Highest Placed Newcomer is Ashi Singh. The actress was at 18th place. The actress tweeted, "I'm overwhelmed and really honoured to be in top 50 Sexiest Asian woman 2018 with all great personalities. Thank you so much for all your love and blessings." - (sic)
Surbhi Chandna At 16th Place
Surbhi Chandna shared a video and wrote, "What are NICKYanka*s wedding OOns doing my car, are they celebrating me being NO. 16 on the #easterneyesexylist2018 #sexiestasianwomen2018 @asjadnazir." -(sic)
Hina, Surbhi, Drashti & Erica
Asjad Nazir, the newspaper's Entertainment Editor behind the annual list, tweeted, "Four of the reasons why television is so popular in India: @eyehinakhan @SurbhiChandna @drashti10 @IamEJF in Eastern Eye 2018 Sexiest Asian Women list.#HinaKhan #DrashtiDhami #SurbhiChandna #EricaFernandes #AsjadNazirSexyList2018." - (sic)
Other TV Actresses On The List
Other TV actresses who have made it to the list are: Hina Khan (8), Niti Taylor (10), Helly Shah (11), Drashti Dhami (12), Jennifer Winget (13), Erica Fernandes (15), Surbhi Chandna (16) and Gauahar Khan (17).
