 »   »   »  Nia Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna & Others In 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2018 List!

Nia Sharma At Third Place On Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2018 List

On 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2018, Nia Sharma occupied the third place (Highest Place TV Star). The actress, who is currently seen on Ishq Mein Marjawa, was at second place last year. Nia was quoted by PTI as saying, "As much as I want to hide my excitement right now, I cannot help but smile brightly and let out a big hurray because it truly feels awesome."

Shivangi Joshi At Fifth Spot

Shivangi Joshi, who has impressed the viewers with her role of Naira on Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the fifth place. The actress is youngest in the list.

Ashi Singh Is Highest Place Newcomer!

The Highest Placed Newcomer is Ashi Singh. The actress was at 18th place. The actress tweeted, "I'm overwhelmed and really honoured to be in top 50 Sexiest Asian woman 2018 with all great personalities. Thank you so much for all your love and blessings." - (sic)

Surbhi Chandna At 16th Place

Surbhi Chandna shared a video and wrote, "What are NICKYanka*s wedding OOns doing my car, are they celebrating me being NO. 16 on the #easterneyesexylist2018 #sexiestasianwomen2018 @asjadnazir." -(sic)

Hina, Surbhi, Drashti & Erica

Asjad Nazir, the newspaper's Entertainment Editor behind the annual list, tweeted, "Four of the reasons why television is so popular in India: @eyehinakhan @SurbhiChandna @drashti10 @IamEJF in Eastern Eye 2018 Sexiest Asian Women list.#HinaKhan #DrashtiDhami #SurbhiChandna #EricaFernandes #AsjadNazirSexyList2018." - (sic)

Other TV Actresses On The List

Other TV actresses who have made it to the list are: Hina Khan (8), Niti Taylor (10), Helly Shah (11), Drashti Dhami (12), Jennifer Winget (13), Erica Fernandes (15), Surbhi Chandna (16) and Gauahar Khan (17).