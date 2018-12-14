 »   »   »  Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2018: Kulfi Kumar’s Aakriti Sharma & TMKOC Actors Bag Awards

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018 was held yesterday (December 13). The award ceremony celebrated the best in the world of entertainment across films, television, mobile gaming, sports among others. Many actors from television and film industries walked the orange carpet. From Bollywood industry, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aryan, Deepika Padukone, Ayush Sharma and other walked the red carpet. From Television industry - Maniesh Paul, Aditya Narayan and Dilip Joshi graced the event.

SAB TV's popular show show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah won Favourite TV Show Award. The Favorite Television character (Male and Female) Awards were won by Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta, who play the roles of Jethalal and Babita Iyer on the TMKOC.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's Aakriti Sharma bagged Favourite Child Entertainer on TV. Aakriti plays the role of Kulfi on the show. Special Award, 'Sultan Of The Stage' was given to TV host-actor Maneish Paul.

Aakriti shared the picture snapped with the award and wrote, "Winning award every time feels more enthusiastic and motivated to do more work Hard#Congratulations to all kullfikumarbajewala team. Best child entertainer 2018##Aakriti Sharma#kullfi ##kidschoiceawards..Thank you @nickindiaofficial @kidschoiceawards_nick. Thank you all viewers and fans..lots of love💕💕." - (sic)

