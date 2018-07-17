 »   »   »  Nimki Mukhiya Actress Rita Bhaduri Dead At 62

Television actor, Kavi Kumar Azad's death had shocked the fans and television industry. The entertainment industry has lost yet another talented actor, Ritu Bhaduri. According to report, the actress, who was part of Nimki Mukhiya , passed away on Tuesday morning (July 17, 2018). The cause of death is still unknown! But it is being said that she suffered from a serious kidney issue and was in the hospital from past few days. Raazi actor Shishir Sharma broke the news on his Facebook page.

Shishir Sharma wrote, "We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma..." - (sic)

Ritu was part of many shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kumkum, Khichdi and Choti Bahu. She had also worked in over in over 70 films. Raja, Julie, Beta, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and others are a few of her films that she was part of.

RIP Rita Bhaduri!