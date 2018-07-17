 »   »   »  Nimki Mukhiya Actress Rita Bhaduri Passes Away At 62

Fans Express Their Condolences

Fans took to social media to express their grief and condolences. Opsora 👔 💥 wrote, "#RitaBhaduri is one of my favorite actress from the #KumKum days where she played Dadi character of #JuhiParmer n #Hussain. It is so sad to see when u lost one of your memory part from childhood.😭Rita ji u r my favorite all the time. Rest in peace.A Humble Tribute 🙏." - (sic)

Anupama Raag

"#RitaBhaduri. Extremely saddened by her demise. One of my most favourite TV and film actresses of all time. #Kumkum is my all time favourite- 🙏🙏🙏🙏" - (sic)

Modern Santa 🎅.

‏"#RitaBhaduri was one of the most Talented Actress Bollywood and Television industry has ever Produced. One of the Best Talented Actress i have ever Seen. She was so so versatile. She will be in our Hearts always. We Love You 💔. R.I.P ma'am." - (sic)

S G

‏"Just learnt that #RitaBhaduri has passed away. Tbh I didn't keep track of her in the last few years. Totally clueless what she was up to. She was a solid presence back in the early days is what I recall." - (sic)

Itss_Manzuu, Abhishek & Zeba

@Itss_Manzuu: Oh my god 😭😭😭 i really loved her in choti bahu...she was confused with jaya bachchan coz of their surname...Rest In Peace #RitaBhaduri ji 🙏🙏💐💐💐 - (sic)

ABHISHEK JAISWAL: ‏RIP #RitaBhaduri. Still remember her role in Ghar Ho toh Aisa . - (sic)

Zeba Yasmeen: #RitaBhaduri. She made her great existance in the entertainment world. She will be missed. RIP. - (sic)