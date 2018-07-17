 »   »   »  Nimki Mukhiya Actress Rita Bhaduri Passes Away At 62

Related Articles
The entertainment industry has lost yet another talented actor, Ritu Bhaduri. According to report, the actress, who was part of Nimki Mukhiya , passed away on Tuesday morning (July 17, 2018). The cause of death is still unknown! But it is being said that she suffered from a serious kidney issue and was in the hospital from the past few days. Raazi actor Shishir Sharma broke the news on his Facebook page.
Shishir Sharma wrote, "We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East. Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma..." - (sic)
Fans Express Their Condolences
Fans took to social media to express their grief and condolences. Opsora 👔 💥 wrote, "#RitaBhaduri is one of my favorite actress from the #KumKum days where she played Dadi character of #JuhiParmer n #Hussain. It is so sad to see when u lost one of your memory part from childhood.😭Rita ji u r my favorite all the time. Rest in peace.A Humble Tribute 🙏." - (sic)
Anupama Raag
"#RitaBhaduri. Extremely saddened by her demise. One of my most favourite TV and film actresses of all time. #Kumkum is my all time favourite- 🙏🙏🙏🙏" - (sic)
Modern Santa 🎅.
"#RitaBhaduri was one of the most Talented Actress Bollywood and Television industry has ever Produced. One of the Best Talented Actress i have ever Seen. She was so so versatile. She will be in our Hearts always. We Love You 💔. R.I.P ma'am." - (sic)
S G
"Just learnt that #RitaBhaduri has passed away. Tbh I didn't keep track of her in the last few years. Totally clueless what she was up to. She was a solid presence back in the early days is what I recall." - (sic)
Itss_Manzuu, Abhishek & Zeba
@Itss_Manzuu: Oh my god 😭😭😭 i really loved her in choti bahu...she was confused with jaya bachchan coz of their surname...Rest In Peace #RitaBhaduri ji 🙏🙏💐💐💐 - (sic)
ABHISHEK JAISWAL: RIP #RitaBhaduri. Still remember her role in Ghar Ho toh Aisa . - (sic)
Zeba Yasmeen: #RitaBhaduri. She made her great existance in the entertainment world. She will be missed. RIP. - (sic)
Ritu was part of many shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kumkum, Khichdi and Choti Bahu. She had also worked in over 70 films. Raja, Julie, Beta, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar are a few of her films that she was part of.
RIP Rita Bhaduri!
