 »   »   »  No Bad Blood Between Sony TV & Kapil Sharma, The Channel Is Waiting For His Return!

A few days ago, Kapil Sharma was in news for his legal action against his ex-managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes and a journalist. He had accused Preeti and Neeti of wanting to extort money from him and blamed the journalist for maligning his reputation by publishing negative articles against him.
It was also said that Kapil is suffering from depression and he is on a break. His new game show on Sony TV, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which was launched with a lot of expectation, went off air as the actor-comedian took a break to recover from depression. He had also said that Sony TV is supporting him!
Old Shows New Season
Sony TV is all set to launch a set of interesting shows. Recently, the channel launched Ram Kapoor's Zindagi Ke Crossroads. Dus Ka Dum, Comedy Circus and Kaun Banega Crorepati are all set to return soon!
Salman & Sohail's Shows
Salman is all set to return to the channel after nine years. Also, after more than four years, Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan will be back as judges on Comedy Circus.
Danish Khan On Comedy Shows
Talking about the comeback of the series, Sony TV's EVP and Business Head, Danish Khan was quoted by IE as saying, "Comedy is a very important offering for us and the show has been exceptionally successful."
Comedy Is A Big Format & Brand!
"It was the place where it all happened. Be it Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek or Sudesh Lahiri, they've all emerged from the same stage. It's a big format and brand for us and we are really excited to have it back."
Has Current Incident Surrounding Kapil Left Bad Blood Between Him & Channel?
When asked whether the incidents in the last couple of months surrounding Kapil Sharma has left a bad blood between them, he told IE, "Not at all. It's really unfortunate that after a couple of episodes his health deteriorated and he had to take a break."
‘We Completely Believe In Kapil And His Competence’
"Kapil will always remain a premium talent for Sony and we completely believe in Kapil and his competence. The day he is physically and mentally fit and ready to drive a show, Sony will be more than happy to associate with him."
‘It’s Only Human To Give The Person Space And To Recover’
He further added, "I think it's all part of business and every artist works really hard and goes through a lot of pain and to see them breaking down is sad. It's only human to give the person space and to recover. Whatever happened, we have taken it on our stride and moved ahead."
We are sure that fans are waiting for Kapil Sharma's return. Hit the comment box to share your views.
