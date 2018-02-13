 »   »   » NOT AGAIN! Bigg Boss 11’s Sapna Choudhary’s Dance Show Stopped Mid-way As People Create Havoc!

People Rush To Catch A Glimpse Of Sapna!

According to ANI report, many people bought tickets to just catch a glimpse of Sapna Choudhary. Unfortunately, only a few of them got the passes and were allowed to the venue.

People Create Havoc At Sapna's Dance Show!

The others who didn't get the pass and were standing in the line, started shouting. They tried to gain entry forcefully and even broke the police barricade.

Mob Clashed With Security Personnel!

The report says that the mob clashed with security personnel and vandalised property. It was also said that a few fell down in the need to rush out of the venue.

Laticharge At The Venue!

Sapna appealed the public to maintain calm, but in vain. Somehow the organisers managed to take Sapna out of the venue safely. It is even said that the police resorted to lathicharge to control the crowd.

Sapna's Show At Morena Was Also Halted In Similar Way!

This is not the first time that Sapna's dance show was halted. It has to be recalled that her dance performance was stopped mid-way as similar incident happened when she was to perform at Morena in Dubey Marriage Garden on Jaura Road.

Sapna - Politics & Bollywood!

Meanwhile, Sapna has also got offers of entering to politics. But she says that she is not interested in entering politics. She is also doing Abhay Deol's film, Nanu Ki Jaanu.