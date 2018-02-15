 »   »   » Oh No, Not Again! Kapil Sharma In Trouble; Complaint Filed Against Him In Amritsar!

Complaint Filed Against Kapil

Independent Students Federation has filed a complaint against Kapil Sharma for violating traffic rules (as he was over-speeding his bike) during his recent visit to Amritsar.

Police Complaint Lodged Against Kapil!

According to a TOI report, in a complaint lodged with police, President of Federation, Keshav Kohli, has alleged that Kapil Sharma was over-speeding on Bullet motorcycle that too, without wearing a helmet, in Amritsar.

Kapil Is A Role Model For His Fans

Since Kapil was a local native of Amritsar and is a role model of millions of his fans, Keshav feels that he should have obeyed the traffic rules.

Kapil Violates Traffic Rules!

A video has gone viral in which Kapil is seen wearing a cap and riding his bike. He is seen recalling his old memories of Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue market where he had spent his childhood.

Investigation Is On...

The Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Lakhbir Singh says that the police has received the complaint and said, "We will investigate and if some violation of law is noticed then we will take legal action."

Previous Incident That Landed Kapil In Trouble

This is not the first time that Kapil has gotten into trouble! It has to be recalled that earlier, the nurses in Amritsar had filed a complaint against Kapil for showing nurses in a bad light on his TV show (Kiku played the nurse on TKSS).

Kapil On Bike In Amritsar

Here's the video that has got Kapil in trouble! The actor shared the video of him reminiscing the memories of Amritsar and wrote, "#Amritsar #memories #winters #fun #food #bikeride oh god.. missing so many things." Watch the video below...