 »   »   » OMG! Salman Khan Charged A Whopping Amount Of Rs 4 Crores For Just One Episode!

Salman Khan On Comedy High School

Apparently, Salman will be seen as a special guest on Ram Kapoor's show, Comedy High School. The show will be aired from coming Saturday (February 17) on a new channel, Discovey Jeet.

Salman Khan Charged A Whopping Amount Of Rs 4 Cr

It is being said that, Salman Khan demanded Rs 4 Crores for three/four hours of shoot! According to DNA report, Salman had a blast shooting for the show.

Salman Khan Shot For The Show Despite Being Unwell

He performed for a special karwa chauth act on Shah Rukh Khan's song Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Dilwale Dulhaiya Le Jayenge. It is said that despite being unwell, Salman did the entire performance in one take.

Salman Khan On Ram Kapoor’s Show

But his appearance came at a huge cost for the makers. A source from the show revealed the leading daily, "The makers paid the superstar Rs 4 crores and he completed the shoot in four hours."

Salman’s Bigg Boss Earning!

It has to be recalled that the actor earned around Rs 11 Crores for shooting an episode of the reality show, Bigg Boss 11. And now, just for three or four hours, the actor is earning Rs 4 Crores!

Salman First Guest Of Comedy High School

The first episode of the show will have Salman as the special guest. Ram Kapoor, plays the principal and a few seasoned actors will be seen playing his staff members. They will be seen impressing Salman Khan, so that he gives a substantial donation to the institution.

Salman To Recreate Iconic Songs

Apparently, Salman will also be seen recreating iconic songs such as Didi Tera Devar Deewana and Kabootar Jaa Jaa with the students of Comedy High School.

Salman Shoots For Comedy High School

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Salman shot for the episode in question on January 31. He came on-set at 4 pm at SJ Studios (Sakinaka) and shot till 10:30 pm."

Ram Kapoor On Salman Khan

Talking about Salman, Ram Kapoor said, "Salman Khan came in as himself, however, instead of a sit down interview, he was involved with the cast. The comedy happens around 'Salman Khan aaya hai school mein'. The fact that celebrities are part of our performances is fresh."