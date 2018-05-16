 »   »   » Rumour Has It! Omkar Kapoor Refuses To Shoot For Ekta’s Show; Makers Searching For Replacement!

Related Articles
Recently, Ekta Kapoor announced a family show on Sony TV. There were reports that the show is the TV remake of Bollywood film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But the producer took to social media to clarify that she is not making Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Her show is about a rich family and completely different.
Apparently, the new show is titled as Dil Hi To Hai. Many names have been doing the rounds regarding the show's lead cast. It was said that Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Omkar Kapoor will be foraying into the small screen with Ekta's show.
Omkar Kapoor As Rithwik Noon
According to Mid-day report, the actor was roped in to play the role of Rithwik Noon, an ambitious guy. He had said that he feels blessed to be part of Ekta's show.
Omkar Feels Blessed To Be Part Of Ekta’s Show!
He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Getting a chance to be part of the television industry, especially with Ekta ma'am, makes me feel blessed. On the work front, my character, Ritwik, is ambitious and a go-getter. On the personal front, he is a charmer."
The Actor Wants To Be Successful On Small Screen
He had also said that he wanted to become successful on small screen and ‘is looking forward to showcasing his talent and earning the love of the audience'. But looks like the actor changed his decision on being part of the show.
Omkar Refuses To Shoot For Dil Hi To Hai
According to Spotboye report, just a day before the promo shoot, Omkar stepped back! Apparently, the actor didn't show up for the shoot. The channel is yet to get a valid reason from the actor's side.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Actor Wasn’t Comfortable Playing A Father!
If rumours are to be believed, Omkar was not comfortable playing a father on the show! Now, it is being said that the makers are looking out for another lead to replace him!
