 »   »   » Rumour Has It! Omkar Kapoor Refuses To Shoot For Ekta’s Show; Makers Searching For Replacement!

Omkar Kapoor As Rithwik Noon

According to Mid-day report, the actor was roped in to play the role of Rithwik Noon, an ambitious guy. He had said that he feels blessed to be part of Ekta's show.

Omkar Feels Blessed To Be Part Of Ekta’s Show!

He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Getting a chance to be part of the television industry, especially with Ekta ma'am, makes me feel blessed. On the work front, my character, Ritwik, is ambitious and a go-getter. On the personal front, he is a charmer."

The Actor Wants To Be Successful On Small Screen

He had also said that he wanted to become successful on small screen and ‘is looking forward to showcasing my talent and earning the love of the audience'. But looks like the actor changed his decision on being part of the show.

Omkar Refuses To Shoot For Dil Hi To Hai

According to Spotboye report, a day before the promo shoot, Omkar stepped back! Apparently, the actor didn't show up for the shoot. The channel is yet to get a valid reason from the actor's side.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Actor Wasn’t Comfortable Playing A Father!

If rumours are to be believed, Omkar was not comfortable playing a father in the show! Now, it is being said that the makers are looking out for another lead to replace him!