 »   »   » Papon Controversy: The Minor Girl Reacts; Gauhar Khan Trolled For Slamming The Singer!

The Girl Reacts

Now, the minor girl herself has reacted to the incident. In a video, she is seen clarifying the whole incident. She said that she, along with other contestants and parents went to Papon sir, during the Holi episode.

The Minor Girl Says

She adds that they were having fun when they went live on Facebook and he didn't do anything with the wrong intention. He kissed her just like her father or any other parent kiss a kid.

Gauhar Khan Slams The Singer

Meanwhile, Gauhar Khan has slammed the singer, "Wasn't smothering a child's face with your palm rubbing color all over it for 4 secs enough as fatherly love, that u had to pull the child's face then to strategically peck her on the lip??? There was no wrong camera angle or the child moving her face mistakenly BTW 🙄😡#papon👎"

Gaurhar Khan Trolled: Read Tweets

While many supported her view, a few of them trolled for slamming the singer. One of the user (Manoj) tweeted, "Gauhar tum ek no ki double standard women ho . Bb k time kaise bakwass kre the tumne."

@jacob3290 & Pratyush

@jacob3290: Thank god... u didnt say its over-reaction! Thanks a ton.

Pratyush Rajput 💥 🤗 🇮🇳: @GAUAHAR_KHAN don't take it so seriously it could be over reaction.

Raveena Tandon Slams The Singer

Apart from Gauhar, Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon too has slammed the singer. She tweeted, "Disgusting! Shameful!Perverse! This man Papon should be arrested ! The girl's parents succumbing to pressure ! The explanations given are ridiculous! Haven't felt such anger and shame to see this happen and some on tv debates actually defending the act !"

Raveena Tandon Tweets

She further tweeted, "Whatever the situation,accidental,unintentional,affection,love, though it is sad the #papon controversy happened. But will be an eye opener and lesson for all to not getting carried away,and not crossing a line which can be seen as inappropriate."

Farah Khan Says Papon Is A Good Guy!

But Filmmaker and reality TV show judge, Farah Khan too has reacted to the incident. She was quoted by PTI as saying, "I know Papon, he is a good guy. But there is no doubt that when I saw the video, it made me uncomfortable."

Farah Adds

"I don't think he meant to do it, but if it was my daughter I wouldn't like it. I think people should not touch other people's children and should just show affection to their own children."

‘It Didn’t Give Me A Good Feeling’!

She further said, "I think, if you see the girl's face after it happened, you'll realise how uncomfortable she was. But like I said, he is not a mad person to do it while the camera was rolling. He must have genuinely not meant it, but it didn't give me a good feeling."

NCPR To Take Necessary Legal Action!

Meanwhile, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to both singer Papon and the TV channel. The NCPCR official was quoted as saying, "We have seen the video and have gone through the written complaint which came to us from Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan. We felt this is a provocative case. Necessary legal action will be taken."