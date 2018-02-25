 »   »   » Papon ‘Kiss’ Controversy: & TV Issues Statement; The Singer Quits The Voice Of India Kids 2!

Papon ‘Kiss’ Controversy

The singer felt that he was victimized for no fault! Even the minor girl reacted to the incident. She had said in a video that ‘he didn't do anything with the wrong intention. He kissed her just like her father or any other parent kiss a kid.'

Celebrities React

A few actresses Raveena Tandon, Gauhar Khan and producer Farah Khan recently reacted to the controversy. National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to both singer Papon and the TV channel.

Papon Steps Down As A Judge

Now, the singer has issued a statement on social media, where he says that he has decided to ‘step down as a judge' until the matter is ‘fully resolved and the investigations are over'.

Papon Tweets

The singer wrote, "Since I am in no mental state to fulfill most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge on the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over."

Singer Has Full Faith In The Judicial System

The singer further added, "I have full faith in the judicial system and eventually the truth will prevail. In the interim I would appreciate that my privacy is respected."

&TV Issues Statement

Now, the channel &tv has issued a statement to regarding the same. The statement that was published on Bollywoodlife read:

The Papon incident is unfortunate and is unequivocally condemned. The decision to not have Papon on the show has already been communicated.

&TV Statement

"Anyone who fails to abide by our code of conduct will not be engaged by our network. We have faith in the judicial system to take the necessary actions that they deem fit. We have extended our full cooperation to the concerned authorities."

Internal Equiry Was Initiated

"As a responsible broadcaster immediately after this incident was brought to our notice, an internal enquiry was initiated. Post the enquiry, instant support was extended towards the participants and their families.

An on-call psychologist is available to offer counsel to the children and their parents and an external counsel has been appointed to address the situation. We are committed to the well-being of our participants and would like to restate that a safe and secure environment is of utmost priority to us."

The Statement Further Read

"All the parents send their children for participating

in our shows with a deep level of trust. We truly value this trust and will do everything it takes to live up to this expectation."