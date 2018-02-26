 »   »   » Former CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani On Papon Controversy: Such Celebs Shouldn’t Be Invited!

The Assamese singer and The Voice Of India Kids 2 judge, Angarag Papon Mahanta (popularly known as Papon), got into trouble after a video in which he was seen kissing a minor girl went viral on social media.
The incident happened when the contestants (kids) were seen having fun during the Holi celebration on the sets of the show. The Supreme Court lawyer, Runa Bhuyan, had filed a complaint against him. We recently reported as to how many celebrities condemned the act. Now Former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani has commented on the issue.
Former CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani On Papon Controversy
Pahlaj Nihalani was quoted by ANI as saying, "Since the video is edited and we are not fully aware of what happened before or after the scene, I will refrain from making any unnecessary comments. However, I feel it is the organisers' responsibility to ensure their participants' safety in such cases."
'Such Celebs Shouldn’t Be Invited'
He feels that such celebrities, who make the contestants uncomfortable or anxious in any manner, should not be invited to such shows at all. He adds that the parent should be aware of what happened and the kid in question should also comment if the intentions were pure or not! He added that proper enquiry should be done and the incident has to be looked at in all perspectives.
Papon Controversy
Meanwhile, Papon, who had earlier issued an official statement saying, "It is in fact just a case of faulty camera angles and an accidental move and not a sexual assault as being reported," and added that he was victimised for no fault, has stepped down as judge from the show.
Minor Girl Clarifies About The Issue
Even the girl in question had clarified in a video that Papon's (sir) intentions were not wrong. In the video the contestants' parents were also seen. Sharing the girl's clarification video, Ishqbaaz actor, Nakuul Mehta had also condemned Papon's action.
Nakuul Mehta On Papon Controversy
Nakuul tweeted, "Instead of holding the perpetrator fully responsible we are teaching the victim to believe it's alright to be trespassed. NO, it's not. Shocking!"
Papon Quits VOI
Later, the singer wrote on Twitter, "Since I am in no mental state to fulfill most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge on the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over."
& TV Issues Statement
Even the channel &TV had issued a statement that the Papon incident is unfortunate and is unequivocally condemned. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court lawyer, Runa Bhuyan has refused to withdraw the case. Also, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) official has said that the necessary legal action will be taken.
(With ANI Inputs)
