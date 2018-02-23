 »   »   » Papon Reacts To The Controversy; Says ‘I Feel I Am VICTIMIZED for NO FAULT Of Mine’!

Papon Writes On Facebook

Here are few statements that he shared on his Facebook post, "My humble request to everyone, when you do come across this matter is to just pause and think about how much harm this does to the people involved."

‘I Have A Loving Wife Of Over 14 Years & 2 Young Children’

"I have a loving wife of over 14 years and two young children. There is a little girl involved, whose identity is not masked in any way. Both of our families are being destroyed forever, just by people jumping to conclusions."

An Accidental Move, Not A Sexual Assault

"Please note that the girl in question and her family have gone on record and stated that what is being depicted is not what actually transpired and it is in fact just a case of faulty camera angles and an accidental move and not a sexual assault as being reported."

Why The Post Is Not Deleted On Social Media?

The post further read, "I hold the girl in high regards not only as a lady but also as a contestant on the reality show I am part of. If I had anything to be culpable of, the said video would have been deleted from my social media."

Papon Further Wrote

"Please know that my intentions with everything that I do in my life are always pure and honest and I would never commit an indecent act as it is being portrayed."

‘I Feel I Am Victimized For No Fault Of Mine’

"I urge the members of the press and my fans to please consider both sides of the story before maligning my public repertoire and damaging the reputation of this girl. My family stands by me in this tough time where I feel I am victimized for no fault of mine."

The Girl’s Father Defends Papon

The father of the girl defended Papon and said he is a ‘father figure' to his daughter. In a statement, the contestant's father said, "Papon sir is a mentor and a father figure to my daughter and has always encouraged her to pursue her dreams."

The Contestant’s Father Says

"He doesn't differentiate among the children who are here and gives them equal guidance on pursuing their dreams. What you saw in the video is not intentional. It was just a moment of affection that is being portrayed otherwise. I would request and urge the media to not pursue this further."

The Channel & Hosts The Show Issue Statements

The channel &TV and hosts the show, also issued a statement which said, "We as a channel have always been focused on the safety, security and well-being of the contestants participating in our shows."

Channel Is Adhered To The NCPCR Guidelines

"We have always adhered to the NCPCR guidelines and our production house, Essel Vision Productions Limited, has taken all precautionary measures required under NCPCR and other laws. We believe in nurturing talent with utmost sensitivity and care while we provide them the platform to showcase their aptitude."

Runa Bhuyan Refuses To Withdraw The Case!

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court lawyer has refused to withdraw the case. Runa Bhuyan was quoted by HT as saying, "If this is the case, then I don't have the matter in my hand. It is the commission's decision. The case will not be withdrawn, the CD (of the FB session) is in front of the Commission, if they feel that Papon has done anything wrong, then they should hold him guilty."