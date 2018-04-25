 »   »   » Parth Samthaan Blasts Fans, Asks Them To Spread Positivity & Not To Interfere In His Personal Life!

Parth Miffed With Fans!

Both Parth and Niti have been sharing pictures on their social media to keep their fans updated. But looks like the actor is miffed with a few fans, who crossed their limits and attacked the actor's personal circle!

Parth Samthaan Warns Fans

Parth took to social media to address those people and warned them not to interfere in his personal life. He asked them not to abuse his friends and to spread positivity.

‘To Whomsoever It May Concern’

He wrote, "To Whomsoever It May Concern: I would appreciate people not interfering too much into my personal life .. I have a family like you people, I have friends, I make new friends.. I do have friends who are girls.." - (sic)

The Actor Writes

"That doesn't mean you guys have the right to tag them or stalk them and most importantly abuse them only bcoz you retards think or assume I am dating them or having some random flings with them! These friends belong to a good and reputed families like you.." - (sic)

Parth Asks People To Spread Positivity

"So please RESPECT THEM AND LET THEM LIVE... moreover I respect women.. hence I can't tolerate you people saying shit against them! Thank you. #spreadpositivity." - (sic)

Parth Injures His Leg

While shooting for the web series, the actor had met with an accident and hurt his right foot. He shared the news on his Insta story. But the accident didn't hamper the shoot and he completed the last schedule.

Parth Dances With His Injured Leg!

After the show's wrap, Parth was also seen dancing with his injured leg along with Niti and other teammates. Well, we must say that the team had a blast shooting for the third instalment of KYY.