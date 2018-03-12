 »   »   » Parth Samthaan Celebrates His Birthday On KYY 3 Sets; Says The Web Series Will Be BIGGER & BETTER!

Parth’s Birthday Plans

Revealing his birthday plan, Parth Samthaan said, "Raat ko barah baje friends aur family ayegi." The actor also added that he would visit orphanage and spend some time at the place as he feels good. Also, as per his mother's wish, he would also visit a temple, and later chill with his family and friends.

What Is Keeping Parth Away From TV?

When asked as to what is keeping him away from television, the actor said that he is busy shooting for a film. So currently his focus is on the film. The actor, who is also shooting for the web series, KYY 3, adds that he has a special connection with the show.

Fans Love Motivates Him

Parth says that he feels good as many people support him. He adds, "Their (fans) love motivates you. You feel that they are the strength, besides your parents." He wants to make sure that he works harder (and better) and try to entertain the fans as much as possible.

Parth On Web Series

Regarding web series, he feels that it is good that they (web series) have limited episodes as it will give a break for the actors as well. The actor feels that the third season is much better than the previous two seasons, because it is on web.

His Experience Of Shooting With New Cast

He adds that it was good (fun experience) shooting (with new cast) for the show. It is good to meet new people. He adds, "Raha sawal old cast ka, yes, they were very talented. They did their job, and that's why the show clicked."

KYY 3 Will Be Bigger & Better

The actor was seen singing a song for fans and thanked them for their wishes. He wishes that his fans get a chance to watch him and other cast on Voot and asks fans to stay tuned as they will be coming soon with a bang because Season 3 will be bigger and better!