 »   »   » Parth Samthaan Says Controversies Made Him Stronger; Reveals How He & Niti Sorted Out Differences

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are back as Manik and Nandini with the web series, Kaisi Yeh Yariyaan 3 that will be aired on Voot from today (May 15, 2018). The actors are as excited as their fans.
Previously, while shooting for the show on MTV (the previous season was aired on MTV), there were rumours that all is not well between the two. Talking to IE, both Parth and Niti reveal as to how they sorted out the difference between them. Parth also talked about controversies and his Bollywood films.
How Parth & Niti Sorted Out Their Differences?
Parth was quoted by IE as saying, "Before we started, we discussed whatever issues we had and decided that we will start afresh, so that work doesn't get hampered. We are young people and all we want is to bring positivity around us."
‘You Can’t Carry The Baggage For Years’
"You can be cold, negative and bothered about people and situations but you can't carry the baggage for years. There has to come a point, where you need to let it go. It will only make you a better person."
Niti Says Such Things Do Happen When They Work Together
Even Niti echoed the same, "See, we both are really young and such things do happen when you work together. But unlike what was rumoured to be there was never a big issue between us. After a break, when we got back together, we chose to focus on work than what happened in past."
Parth On Controversies
Parth was surrounded by controversies last year, and the actor said, "I feel controversies are part of a celeb's life. When you are growing up, there are a lot of things. You can't let it affect you. All I can say is that it only made me stronger and as you know, I kept quiet the entire time as I feel silence is the biggest strength. I wouldn't lie that I wasn't bothered but I had my family, friends and fans who motivated me to keep going."
Parth On His Bollywood Films
"It has to be recalled that Parth was shooting for a Bollywood film. It was said that he has also bagged another project. Unfortunately, his films have been pushed. Although the actor is disheartened with the developments, he is positive.
The Actor Hopes His Film Releases Soon
He told IE, "I am positive that the film will release soon. There were some issues which have been fortunately sorted. So it did take time but will see the light of day. Also, I don't want to get back to TV for now, so I am focusing on films."
