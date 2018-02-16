 »   »   » Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor Are Back With Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3; Kick-start The Shoot!

Parth Samthaan Is Back With Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3

Earlier, Parth had shared a picture that said, "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 3, Hamesha with a twist. Screenplay, Episode 01, four years later/stars & Fireflies. Parth Samthaan's copy."

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3

Parth shared a picture and wrote, "Picture says it all 😊 cheers ✌️" It will be a web series made by BBC Worldwide. The show will have many actors from the old cast including Parth and Niti.

KYY 3 On Voot

The third season of the show promises a fresh and vibrant narrative. The show will apparently take a leap of four years and revolve around Manik Malhotra and Nandini Murthy. The show will be aired on Voot.

Manik & Nandini Are Back

Voot shared a video which had message of Niti and Parth, "How did you like our special #MaNan surprise? As you wait for their love to light up your screens once again, watch an exclusive #ValentinesDay video featuring them and bask in the glow of their eternal romance!"

Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor Kick-start The Shoot!

The shooting of the shoot has already started. A fan club shared a picture of Niti and Parth, and wrote, "Directly from the sets of Kaisi Yeh yaariaan season 3.... I am toh super excited!!! Are you guys excited do comment and let us know you excitement level....@the_parthsamthaan @nititaylor @charliechauhan Cr. Samay bhaskar."

BTS Video

The fan club also shared a BTS video and wrote, "Shoot glimpse of #Nishaa ...#nishaabaaki @the_parthsamthaan @charliechauhan @palash_muchhal #the_parthsamthaan_love #the_parthsamthaan_lovecreations."

Parth & Charlie

Meanwhile, Parth also gifted his fans with a music video, which also featured Charlie Chauhan, on Valentines Day. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day !!!!! Had an amazing time shooting nishaa with you all 😁😁 Thankyou @palash_muchhal @charliechauhan @rupa_karia @arun.agarwal.11 @raajhansh3160 #zeemusiccompany."