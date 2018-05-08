 »   »   » Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Promo Is Here & Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Related Articles
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan is one of the most beloved shows across India and has a huge fan base. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor won millions of hearts with their roles Manik and Nandini on the show. The actors are back as MaNan with all new season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.
The makers of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 released the promo recently. Read on to know more and don't forget to watch the promo at the end of the slider.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Promo
Parth Samthaan shared the promo and dedicated it to all his fans, "And here's the trailer !🐣 This goes out to all the people who wished ,prayed ,supported and loved kaisi yeh yaarian !!! It's back 😁 #promo #trailer #15thmay #savethedate." - (sic)
Parth & Nandini’s Romantic Moments
In the promo, as Parth and Nandini's romantic moments are shown, Nandini's voice in the background is heard saying, "She didn't know that this monster Manik has such a lovely heart that she will own it one day". Parth is also seen telling that he is used to Nandini!
KYY 3
It is a love story and we are sure that Manik and Nandini fans will enjoy it! The show also stars Kishwar Merchant, Randhika Bangia, Barkha Singh, Charlie Chauhan, Pranay Singh Pachari and Meharzan Mazda. KYY 3 will be aired on Voot on May 15 (2018).
Fans Are Excited About KYY 3
As soon as Parth shared the video, fans wished the actors and were eager to watch the show. One of the fans' (saheen7722) commented, "I am so excited #kyy#" - (sic)
Fans’ Comments: Subadhasunder
"We can see pure bliss in your manan love. That eye contact and body language is not odd to look at its a pure bliss to watch manan romance and PaNi chemistry which I couldn't find anywhere." - (sic)
_rare._eagerly
"Waiting for ds n now its coming soon wooo its realy like countdown begns ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘😘luvv youu @the_parthsamthaan @nititaylor .. missd yu guys .. #KYYonVOOT #kaisi yeh yaariyan ❤️❤️."- (sic)
Avnisinghal
"This is soooo f-ing hotttt....godddd how did u guysss manage to make it so hot...all the best guyzzz for the series n this is gonna b more hit then the 1st n 2nd years....love u all always b happy...@the_parthsamthaan @nititaylor." - (sic)
Romanikataria, Rishaa & Yadav
- Romanikataria: @am.aisha10 Aishaaaaaaaa❤💚💚🤘🤘😍 Its gonna be so much fun! - (sic)
- Its_me_rishaa: Waiting like hell my love😍 - (sic)
- Yadav_meenu555: U two r bliss to watch...No words can describe ..Indeed..@nititaylor @the_parthsamthaan. - (sic)
Amruta, Ojb006 & Mahi
- Amruta_kalburgi_: Finally the promo is out can't wait anymore😘😍😘😍♥️♥️♥️♥️ thank you so much ♥️♥️♥️ - (sic)
- Ojb006: All the best.. You are back and trailer shows back with the bang.. Mr @the_parthsamthaan... - (sic)
- Mahiiiiii_modi: It's so awesome.... Can't wait super excited.. Love @the_parthsamthaan @nititaylor. - (sic)
And here's the trailer !🐣 This goes out to all the people who wished ,prayed ,supported and loved kaisi yeh yaarian !!! It's back 😁 #promo #trailer #15thmay #savethedate
A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on May 7, 2018 at 7:15am PDT
