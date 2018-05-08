 »   »   » Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Promo Is Here & Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Promo

Parth Samthaan shared the promo and dedicated it to all his fans, "And here's the trailer !🐣 This goes out to all the people who wished ,prayed ,supported and loved kaisi yeh yaarian !!! It's back 😁 #promo #trailer #15thmay #savethedate." - (sic)

Parth & Nandini’s Romantic Moments

In the promo, as Parth and Nandini's romantic moments are shown, Nandini's voice in the background is heard saying, "She didn't know that this monster Manik has such a lovely heart that she will own it one day". Parth is also seen telling that he is used to Nandini!

KYY 3

It is a love story and we are sure that Manik and Nandini fans will enjoy it! The show also stars Kishwar Merchant, Randhika Bangia, Barkha Singh, Charlie Chauhan, Pranay Singh Pachari and Meharzan Mazda. KYY 3 will be aired on Voot on May 15 (2018).

