 »   »   » All Happy & Sorted! Parth Samthaan & Vikas Gupta Dance Together, Thanks To Palash Muchhal!

Everybody knows about the controversial story of Vikas Gupta and Parth Samthaan. The duo didn't even want to talk about each other. But what happened recently at Palash Muchhal's birthday party has left us all shocked!
If we are to go by the videos on social media, Parth and Vikas greeted each other, and even danced together at Palash's birthday party!
Parth & Vikas Dance Together!
We came across a video that is doing the rounds on social media, where Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta were seen dancing (although they didn't make any eye contact), and doing the same steps!
Parth & Vikas Under One Roof
One of the fans (manan_pani_kyy_) shared a video in which (although hesitantly) they were seen greeting each other. The fan wrote, "Did you guys notice the eye-to-eye convo of PaNi!! Ise kehte hai isharon mein baatein karna....😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤❤❤❤ Those who still did not get it.....After Palash introduces Palak to Niti nd Vikas.....Parth gives Niti a nod nd so does Niti😜😜😜 PaNi shippers dhol nagade bajao📣🎷🎹🎸🎉 Do you guys think Parth and Vikas have united again?" - (sic)
‘All Happy & Sorted!’
Apparently, Palash shared a picture on his Instagram story, in which Palash, Palak, Niti, Parth and Vikas were seen posing for the camera. The picture was captioned, "Spread Positivity. All happy & sorted!! #moveon." - (sic)
Anshuman Malhotra Writes
Anshuman Malhotra shared a picture in which Parth and Vikas were seen posing, "There is so much I have learnt from you and today you again taught me how beautifully to leave negativity behind , to forgive and be a happy human being . You are right keeping anger and negativity only pulls you down." - (sic)
‘What Amazing Grace Both Of You’
He further wrote, "Even if someone has done wrong doesn't mean you do wrong back . An eye for an eye will make the whole world blind . Be a bigger person. To happy and positive times 🤘 what amazing grace both of you & you look awesome in the picture @lostboyjourney what transformation 🤘." - (sic)
Parth & Vikas Controversy
For the uninitiated, Parth got into a controversy as he sent a notice, accusing his mentor Vikas of molestation, non-payment of dues for working on his show, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and constant threats of ruining his career. Parth and Vikas gave interviews, where they blamed each other. Ekta Kapoor had also revealed that Parth and Vikas were in a relationship. Although the case was solved, the duo was not in talking terms!
It’s A Patch Up!
But, now with Palash's Instagram story and Anshuman Malhotra's post indicates that Parth and Vikas have sorted out issues and moved on! All thanks to Palash, who made the impossible possible!
