 »   »   »  Parth Samthaan & Vikas Gupta Finally Declare That They Have Patched Up!

Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta, who were once very good friends, had a big spat post which Parth had filed a case against Vikas, and the duo weren't on talking terms. In the interviews too, both of them blamed each other. Although the case was solved, there was bitterness between them.

But recently, reports came out that both of them patched up at their common friend's birthday party! It was said that although initially, they were hesitant, they later sorted out issues between them and buried the hatchet!

Parth & Vikas At Palash Muchhal’s Birthday Party

Recently, Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta were invited to Palash Muchhal's birthday party. Both were unaware of each other's presence. According to reports, Palash and his mother managed to stop Vikas and Parth from exiting the party.

The Actor Doesn’t Wish To Explain

Parth Samthaan shared a picture and wrote, "Friends, brothers , affair , colleagues...everyone had their own version on this.. well I don't think I wish to explain that anymore." - (sic)

Parth & Vikas Let Go The Negativity!

"I am not here to either justify whose fault was it . Why did it become so big ..What is important is that after so much time.. We have decided to let go of the negativity , pain that both of us and our families went through . Hence we realised it's pointless carrying this baggage of negativity around ..." - (sic)

‘I Am Choosing To Be Free From Hatred’

"I am choosing to be free from hatred . I am choosing happiness and positivity . People who love me and care about me will understand and support my choice 🙏. Thankyou !!! 😊 #spreadpositivity #spreadhappiness 😇." - (sic)

Vikas Leaves The Hatred Behind!

Vikas Gupta shared the snapshot of his Instagram message on Twitter and wrote, "It's called moving on in life and leaving hatred behind 🙏." - (sic). Well, we are happy both of them are back together.

After Arshi Khan & Rakhi Sawant, Barun Sobti & Zain Imam Shoot For Rajeev's Show Juzz Baat

Read more about: parth samthaan vikas gupta
Story first published: Thursday, May 24, 2018, 17:03 [IST]
Other articles published on May 24, 2018
