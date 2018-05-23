 »   »   » Here’s How Parth Samthaan & Vikas Gupta Patched Up!

Related Articles
Parth Samthaan and Vikas Gupta's controversy is known to all. The duo, who were very good friends, had a huge clash and were not on talking terms! But what happened at Palash Muchhal's birthday party left all of us shocked!
In the videos doing rounds on social media, the duo greeted each other (although hesitantly) and even danced together.
How Did The Miracle Happen?
Also, Palash's Instagram story and Anshuman Malhotra's post suggested that Parth and Vikas have sorted out issues and moved on! Wondering how the miracle happened?
Parth & Vikas Are Close To Palash
An insider, who was present at the venue, was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "Both Vikas and Parth are very close to Palash, which is why he invited both of them to the party."
Parth Didn’t Know Vikas Was Invited & Vice-versa
"However, Vikas did not know about Parth attending the bash nor did Parth. So, when Vikas walked in and saw him, he was about to make a quick exit. However, Palash's mom Amita saw this and held him back."
Palash & His Mom Played A Major Role!
"She told him that Parth was special to them, and so was he. She convinced him to forget the past for this occasion and made him stay. Likewise, Palash took Parth aside and told him to make a fresh start."
Vikas & Parth Grooved For Two Hours!
"Post that, they hit the dance floor and grooved for two hours. They spoke to each other. Later, Vikas also called in his younger brother, Siddharth from Juhu to join in the party."
The Duo Discussed Work!
This is not all, it is being said that the duo also discussed work! The insider said, "It will be a good thing for the industry if Vikas and Parth mend their differences and work again. Right now, they are a little overwhelmed at how everything transpired last night and just letting it sink in."
Well, we are waiting for both Parth and Vikas' statements!
We must say that Parth and Vikas are a wonderful combo! When two talented people come together, it reflects on the work! We hope the two come together and create the magic again.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.
(Images Source: Instagram)
