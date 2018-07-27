 »   »   »  Pavitra Rishta Actress Ankita Lokhande Doesn’t Want To Talk About Sushant Singh Rajput!

After Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande Is Back In The Game Now!

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "I did Pavitra Rishta for six years. After the show ended, I wanted to take a break and settle down and enjoy life. But soon, I realised that things don't go as per plans and I felt that once you put the make-up on, it never really goes off your face. You want to work and grow in life. I felt that I needed to get back to working like I did before and I am back in the game now."

Ankita Had Got Good Offers On TV

"Also, I got really good offers on television, but I was not focused at that time. But now, I feel I want to give it my best. It's time to work hard again. That's why when I was offered the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', I could not say no to it."

“TV Continues To Portray The Bahu In The Same Way”

When asked whether she feels that a lot has changed on television compared to the time when she played a bahu on the small screen, the actress said, "I don't really know, but honestly, I feel that from the time we had Smriti Irani portraying the bahu in Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Pavitra Rishta to now, TV continues to portray the bahu in the same way."

“Nothing Has Changed In The Last Two Decades”

"Nothing has changed in the last two decades, because the audience enjoys such saas-bahu dramas. Even today, people relate to me as Archana (her character in Pavitra Rishta). Largely, the TV audience wants to watch kitchen politics and therefore, the makers are creating the same kind of shows."

“What I Am Today Because Of Pavitra Rishta”

"Having said that, I am what I am today because of Pavitra Rishta, but now, I want to explore more. I want to see a different side of me - on the big screen. It has been a childhood dream to act in films."

All Is Well Between Ankita & Ekta!

When she quit Pavitra Rishta, there were rumours that all was not well between her and Ekta Kapoor. Regarding the same, the actress clarified, "Ekta has really supported me and I am grateful to her. People have this perception about me that I have issues with them, but when they meet me, they get to know the real me - a person who doesn't have any major issues in life."

Ekta Supported Ankita

"I wanted to quit Pavitra Rishta for personal reasons, but when Ekta told me that she could not see anyone else as Archana, I felt it was my duty to return. She gave me a double role, too."

Ankita’s Link-up Rumours

Recently, the actress was linked to Kushal Tandon. There were also rumours that she was dating a businessman. The actress clarified that Kushal is a good friend. She further told the leading daily, "I don't feel the need to date anyone right now. I have no time to focus on what people are writing about my love life or with whom they are linking me. Also, I don't want to waste time clarifying anything. I only want to focus on my work."

Will She Be Friends With Her Ex?

When asked why she never mentions about Sushant after the break-up, the actress said, "I have decided not to talk about it even now." When asked whether she wanted to be friends with her ex - Sushant, the actress said, "I am okay being friends with an ex. You don't become enemies. Everybody has their own journey and they leave when the time is over. Maybe, they are only meant to be with you for that particular time."

Ankita Doesn’t Mind Getting Married To A Guy Of Her Parents’ Choice!

The actress said, "The concept of love hasn't changed. I still feel the same way when I am in love. But now, I feel it is important to love yourself before you love anyone else." She added, "I don't mind getting married to a guy of my parents' choice."

“I Want To Settle Down As A Happy Housewife”

Ankita further added, "In the last few years, I meditated a lot, focused on my fitness and have become calmer and more mature as a person. I want to settle down as a happy housewife, but I also feel that the real happiness lies in my work. I enjoy acting."