 Pooja Mishra Makes SHOCKING Allegations; Accuses Salman Khan & His Brothers Of Raping Her! #MeToo

By
    #MeToo has gripped the entertainment industry. Recently, we saw many big names being exposed. Bigg Boss fame Pooja Mishra is the latest one, who is raising the voice on #MeToo campaign. She has alleged Salman and his brothers - Sohail and Arbaaz of raping her; Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha of harassing her; and Malaika Arora Khan of being jealous and snatching her projects away. She has alleged that these celebrities have exploited and harassed her both mentally and physically.

    Pooja adds that these celebrities have destroyed her life and career, and pushed her to an extent that she is suicidal.

    Pooja Accuses Salman, Arbaaz & Sohail Of Raping Her!

    In a series of videos posted on Instagram, Pooja alleged that Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail raped her in an unconscious state on multiple occasions. She alleged that during Sultan shooting, Salman and his brothers raped her in her hotel room in Delhi.

    Shatrughan Hacked Her Phone & Used Black Magic On Her!

    She also claimed that Salman and Shatrughan stole her creative ideas to lift up Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora's career. She added that Shatrughan Sinha hacked her phone and laptop to steal her creative ideas. She further claimed that the superstar used black magic on her because of which she is being haunted by ghosts for many years.

    Pooja Was Taken Out From BB House At Night After Being Humiliated!

    In an interview (video) published on DC, she said, "When in Bigg Boss, I earned name and fame and people liked me, I was taken out at 2 am at night, unceremoniously. Till now, I don't know for what reason I was evicted from the house, after being humiliated and called violent."

    The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Added…

    "When I asked people and tried to know the reason, everyone said that Shatrughan Sinha has done this. Now tell me, is the industry so small that Pooja Mishra and Sonakshi Sinha cannot co-exist together!"

    “Salman Supported Sonakshi & His Family To Suppress Me!”

    She added, "I feel that Salman supported Sonakshi and her family to suppress me. There is no doubt about it. His whole family has lent support to Shatrugan's family to loot me. The movies that I used to get like Yamla Pagla Deewana, the song which I got, Mahek Chahal did it."

