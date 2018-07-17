 »   »   »  Post Kavi Kumar Azad’s Death, What Will Happen To Dr Hathi’s Role In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma?

Kavi Kumar Azad's death has shocked everyone. The actor, who played the role of Dr Hansraj Hathi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, died due to a cardiac arrest on July 9, 2018. The fans and industry had expressed their shock over the actor's sudden demise. The cremation was held the next day (July 10). TMKOC team was also a part of his last journey and paid their last respects to him. Many fans must be thinking, what will happen to his role on the show!

Will Kavi's role on the show end? The answer is no! According to Spotboye report, the makers are looking out for late Kavi Kumar Azad's replacement.

The producer, Asit Kumarr Modi was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "We will have to replace Dr Hathi, if you want to know. It's the actor who has passed away, not the character."

Asit is quite active on social media. After getting to know about the actor's death, he had tweeted, "Mere @TMKOC_NTF Pariwar ke #Hathibhai nahi Rahe🙏🏻Hathi mere Saathi Aap Hamara saath chhod ke chale gaye. Yeh sahi baat nahi hui. Bhagwan unke aatma ko shanti de🙏🏻 🙏🏻🙏 Aaj Sab ko Hansane wale @TMKOC_NTF me Sab dukhi hai Hathi bhai !🙏🏻" - (sic)

When one of the fans wrote, "asit bhai When my elder brother passed away i didn't felt this much as when dr hathi bhai passed away 😥. He was and will be always our family member. Can't believe that he isn't with us 😥. Feeling very very sad . May god bless his soul . #RIPDrHathi" - (sic), the producer replied, "🙏🏻 I know your feelings. @TMKOC_NTF is not a show it is family🙏🏻 we all miss him." - (sic)

Well, we know that no one can fill Kavi Kumar's place, but the show must go on!

