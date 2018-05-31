 »   »   »  Late Pratyusha Banerjee’s BF Rahul Raj Announces His Marriage With Saloni Sharma

Saloni Says ‘Happy Birthday Hubby’!

On his Instagram post, he stated a special thanks to Saloni Sharma, his soon-to-be wife! What's surprising is that the cake had a message, which read: Happy Birthday Dear Hubby!

Rahul’s Post

"It has been a long year for me...one which had many ups and downs..several highs and several lows....but like they say...what does not kill u...only makes you stronger...on my Birthday today..."

Rahul’s Birthday

"I would like to wish every single person who came,who wished me,who called and messaged,and even those who didn't!! Thanks so much!! And of course A Very Happy Birthday to Me!!! 1This is my year and I will come out with positivity and hopefully with a lot of success!"

The Actor To Marry His GF Saloni Sharma!

"A special thanks to my dear Saloni Sharma@onlysimkie...my soon to be wife and partner for life...u have been there when no one could!! Loved all the surprises!! THANK YOU BAPI MA FOR THE WONDERFUL VIDEO!"

Rahul Raj Thanks Everyone For Making His Birthday Special

"Thank you to my dear family for giving birth to me so I can celebrate this day!! Thank you Raj and Tanya for your midnight visit! Thank you Rahul Dwivedi for your creativity...Thank you Bablu and Dharmendra for being there smiling and dancing...Thank uuuu! Muah!"

Pratyusha Suicide Case

It has to be recalled that Rahul was in relationship with Pratyusha, who shocked the nation by committing suicide on April 1, 2016. Rahul was accused of abetting the suicide of the actress, but he was soon out on an anticipatory bail.

Saloni Sharma Was Questioned

Saloni Sharma was also questioned by the police, as it was said that she was the reason for creating a rift between Pratyusha and Rahul. Pratyusha's parents and her friends are still waiting for justice. It was even said that Rahul had cheated many girls.

Saloni & Rahul

Saloni had revealed that when she and Rahul had opened an event management company, they fell in love. They were in relationship for three years, but she broke up with him as Rahul started seeing Pratyusha behind her back.

Recently (March 2018), both of them got back together, to stage Holi Colour Blast Season 9.