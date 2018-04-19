 »   »   » Preeti Simoes Had Said Kapil Sharma Is Nothing Without Her; Will Swipe Him Away From The Industry!

Kapil Sharma’s Leaked Complaint Copy

According to Zee News' report, Kapil made a few shocking allegations against Simoes sisters - Preeti and Neeti, and the journalist in his complaint (to Mumbai Police). In the statement, he has explained as to how he met the Simoes sisters, hired them for the job and how they hampered his public image.

How He Hired Preeti Simoes?

In the leaked copy (which was in Marathi) of complaint, Kapil revealed that after starting off his production house, K9 productions, he was looking for a manager and hired Preeti Simoes (as manager and co-ordinator) Comedy Nights With Kapil so that she could handle all his professional deals.

Preeti Charged Rs 2 Lakh Per Month!

He said, "Right from the shooting schedules to guest coordination--everything was managed by Preeti. And for that, I paid her Rs 2 Lakh a month. Soon, I hired her sister Neeti as well and as the show became popular and the channel benefitted from it, I raised their salaries."

Simoes Sister Were Close To Kapil

"During the show, the Simoes sisters were close to me and they knew everything about my personal and professional life." He further added, "In 2013, a girl named Anushree was hired as a talent manager for my show but after Simoes sisters insisted I fired her in 2016."

Talent Manager Anushree

"Preeti and Neeti told me that Anushree charges money from people for coming on the show but once I met her at some programme and she instead revealed that Simoes sisters were actually doing it. She told me that they charge money from the people who want to sit in the audience and the rates vary depending on which row. People who sit in the front row are charged more."

Why Celebs Were Miffed With Kapil?

"Preeti and Neeti were responsible for handling the celebrity guests and letting me know every detail beforehand but due to their lack of coordination and not informing me on time, several celebs were left miffed with me. They also tried to create misunderstanding about me and my other fellow actors."

How Were Preeti & Neeti Responsible For Hampering His Public Image?

"Due to Preeti and Neeti's miscommunication, I suffered a lot as many celebs were upset with me and this hampered my public image. And surprisingly, all of this was told to me by Anushree. I realised that people I trusted the most were trying to pull me down and tarnish my image and my teammates were scared to tell me fearing a job loss."

Kapil Warned Simoes Sisters & They Quit The Job!

"In 2016, I warned them to improve their work. However, soon after that, we had an argument and the Simoes sisters quit the job. But they came back to me after three days saying let bygones be bygones and we must work together. Again I found out that they are trying to hamper my work and after a heated exchange, they left the show in March 2017."

How An Entertainment Portal Started Publishing Negative/False Stories?

"Soon after their exit, a leading entertainment portal started publishing negative and false stories about me which would hamper my image in the industry. In September 2107, one of my close friends Gurjot met Preeti in a cafe where they talked about me and my work."

Preeti Demanded Rs 25 Lakh!

"Gurjot told me that in order to take revenge from me, Preeti has leaked the info to the entertainment portal. When my friend asked her not to do such things, she demanded Rs 25 Lakh for it. The portal continued to carry negative stories about me and it affected my work."

You Are Nothing Without Me; I Will Swipe You Away From The Industry!

"In February 2018, I confronted Preeti at her house and requested her to end all of this. She replied saying, "You are nothing without me in the industry and I will not leave you. I will swipe you away from the industry and if you want to end all of this then pay me Rs 25 lakh. I left her house after that."

Why Kapil Abused The Journalist?

"Meanwhile, the portal still continued with its negative stories about me and on April 6 I called Preeti but she did not respond. After that, I took the number of the journalist from Neeti, who Whatsapped me. I called the guy and soon it became heated. I contacted my lawyer Tanveer Nizam and decided to file a police complaint."

Kapil Was Left With No Choice But File A Complaint!

"My managers, Preeti and Neeti Simoes have tried to malign my image and hamper my work. They also tried to create misunderstanding between me and my fellow actors. The journalist spread negative stories about me which affected my mental health. The trio demanded Rs 25 lakh from me and this left me with no choice but to file a police complaint."