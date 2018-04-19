 »   »   » Preeti: Kapil’s Only Problem Is That He Cannot Accept The Fact That They Were Really Good For Him

Preeti Reacts To Kapil’s Allegations

Now, Preeti has reacted to Kapil's allegation. Talking to Pinkvilla, Preeti had revealed that no one is taking his complaint seriously and he also called Kapil ‘poor' as she is confident that he won't be able to prove any of them!

Did Preeti Charge Money From People Who Came For The Show?

Regarding the allegations that Preeti charged money from people who come for the show, she told the entertainment portal, "There is media evidence of me being the first one from my team who asked people to not buy tickets, Kapil Sharma fan club knows that, they used to come watch the show for free."

Preeti Clarifies

"Unfortunately, I hoped that the allegations were up to my standard than theirs. I am not going to sit and sell tickets for Rs 30,000. Also, I am wondering who will buy a 30,000 ticket to watch the show? I don't think this was a well-thought allegation."

‘Why Will I Only Ask For Rs 25 Lakh?’

Regarding extortion allegation, Preeti says, "Also about the allegation that I demanded the extortion amount when he came to my home, if I know everything about him as Kapil claims, then I know that he made about Rs 100 Crore over the last year. Why will I only ask for Rs 25 Lakh?"

Preeti Clarifies Extortion Allegation

"I should be asking for Rs 25 Crore, isn't it? which I probably should now as defamation suit because his team has come up with this ridiculous ideas but we are letting it go only because we genuinely feel it is not Kapil."

Preeti Calls It A Very Flop Bollywood Plot Of Ex-GF Seeking Revenge

Regarding the statement that Kapil is nothing without Preeti and she will swipe him away from the industry, she feels that this is a ‘very flop Bollywood plot of an ex-girlfriend being jealous and trying to destroy her ex'.

‘I Don't Think It Is Kapil’

She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I don't think it is Kapil because he knows what he has spoken with all of us. I am sorry but this very flop Bollywood plot of an ex-girlfriend being jealous."

Preeti Says

"And trying to destroy her ex because he is with some other woman is very old and outdated. How does this even happen in real life especially when I am not even in your life for a year? How do you extend to destroy it unless I have superpowers to do it!"

The Only Problem Is Kapil Is

She says, "The only problem is Kapil cannot accept the fact that we were really good for him." Preeti further added that he has mad bad choice. Because his career is not doing well, he doesn't know whom to blame!