 »   »   » Preeti Simoes On Kapil Sharma’s Allegations: How 'Poor' Kapil Is Ever Going To Prove All Of This!

Preeti On Kapil’s Allegations: There Is Nothing To React!

When Pinkvilla contacted Preeti regarding Kapil's allegations, she was perplexed! She was quoted by the website as saying, "There is nothing to react. I am not losing my sleep over this. I do understand that there is a mechanism that is working to probably divert the attention from the recent Twitter rant."

Neeti & Preeti Are Surprised!

"I have put a lot of thought to whatever happened as it came as surprise to both Neeti and me especially when our names were dragged into it by a person who till about 15-20 days back was requesting us to join back and work with him."

‘No One Is Taking This Complaint Seriously’

"Honestly, no one is taking this complaint seriously. Because we understand that what really gets traction is a celebrity lodging a 'case' against his alleged ex-girlfriend. Obviously, it was a smart move for them. I am just scared that if this gets into the legal zone, how 'poor' Kapil is ever going to prove all of this because, I, for one know that he is not in his right frame of mind."

Preeti Concerned About Kapil’s Health!

Preeti, who is concerned about Kapil's health hopes that whoever is guiding him here (his assistant or anyone), knows what they are putting him into because she doesn't think the man needs any more trouble. She feels Kapil really needs is his peace of mind.

Did Preeti Try To Contact Kapil?

When asked whether she tried to contact Kapil, she says that she has no idea where he is! She added, "I think that is what his people wanted, a situation where neither of us can reach out to each other as we have constantly been in touch over the last year despite whatever happened. It had reached a point where the entire team was actually thinking of coming back together professionally."

Kapil Was Doing Well Professionally When She & Neeti Were With Him!

She repeats what she has been telling in almost all interviews! She says that when she and Neeti were with him, he did well professionally, but when they left he didn't do well. She asks, "If we were so bad at our work if we were ruining his life, why was he the biggest success story when I and Neeti were 'so-called' managing his life? So, obviously, the statistics speaks here."

People Who Are Concerned About Kapil Are Termed As Liars!

Preeti says that people who are genuinely concerned about Kapil are termed as liars by his team. She feels that it is pointless trying to help someone who is surrounded by such a vicious circle who doesn't want him to receive that help.