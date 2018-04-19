 »   »   » Preeti Simoes On Kapil’s Team Squashing Ali Asgar’s Statements: What Will Ali Asgar Get From Lying?

Related Articles
- Preeti: Kapil’s Only Problem Is That He Cannot Accept The Fact That They Were Really Good For Him
- Preeti Simoes On Kapil Sharma’s Allegations: How 'Poor' Kapil Is Ever Going To Prove All Of This!
- Preeti Simoes Had Said Kapil Sharma Is Nothing Without Her; Will Swipe Him Away From The Industry!
- Kapil Sharma: It Is Hurtful To Read Things Which Are Not True, Need Some Me Time To Recuperate
- Neha Pendse On Kapil Sharma’s New Show: No One Has Any Idea Of What’s Happening!
- Kapil Sharma Surprised With Ali Asgar’s Claim On Preeti, Is Currently Travelling With Ginni Chatrath
- Ali Asgar Feels Kapil Sharma Will Be At The Losing End If He Stops Working With Old Team!
- Is Kapil Sharma Missing Preeti Simoes, Has He Written Her Name On His Hand?
- Kapil Sharma Is Extremely Hurt By The Betrayals, He Expresses Anger With ‘Gaalis’!
- Here’s What Sunil Grover Has To Say About Kapil Sharma
- Kapil Sharma Is Going Through An Extremely Stressful Time; Is On Heavy Medication!
- EXCLUSIVE: Chandan Prabhakar Is NOT Aware Of Family Time With Kapil Sharma’s Revamp!
- Here’s Why Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar & Kapil Sharma Never Worked Together After The Mid-air Fight
Kapil Sharma and his controversy don't seem to end. We have seen many actors supporting Kapil, as he is going through a bad phase. But then, Kapil or his team is refuting all the statements. Kapil had even said in the recent statement (email to IANS) that it is 'damaging and hurtful, when comments are made by those people whom he considers as his friends and well-wishers'.
It has to be recalled that in a recent interview with ABP, Ali Asgar had revealed that he had met Kapil at his office, as he heard that he was suffering from depression. While talking to an entertainment portal, Ali had even said that Kapil was missing the whole team, especially Preeti Simoes.
Kapil Seemed Like A Child
Ali had also said that Kapil seemed like a child who wanted to say something but was unable to express it. He added, "Par jyse ek hota haina bacche jyse, usko cheez kuch chahiye, lekin phir bi bol nahi paraha, haat pe naam likh lete hain."
Ali’s Statement Was Misunderstood
Ali's statement was misunderstood (as many thought that Kapil has written Preeti's name on his hand). Kapil's team issued a statement in defence of Ali's statement, which read: "As a part of Mr Kapil Sharma's team, we would like to emphasise that recent stories doing the rounds that Mr Sharma has met Mr Ali Asgar and has written Ms Preeti Simoes name on his hand are completely false."
Kapil’s Team Issued A Statement
"We are equally shocked to hear about this ourselves and are surprised that Mr Asgar, whom Mr Sharma has always considered a friend, would make such hurtful statements. In fact, Mr Sharma and his fiancee, Ginni are currently travelling together. We request the media to reach out to us to ensure our views are represented and the truth is brought to light."
Preeti Asks What Will Ali Get By Lying?
In response to this, Preeti Simoes told Pinkvilla, "I don't understand one thing, on one hand, they say he is in depression, on the other hand, they say he is travelling. Moreover, what will Ali Asgar get by lying?"
Preeti Says
"Whatever Ali bhai blurted out in the spur of the moment, I am sure he did not have any malicious intention to it. What could be the wrong intention? In the end, Kapil should be happy that even if Ali bhai said something, he is with you."
‘You Are Making A Man Who Has Been In The Industry For Over 20 Years Look Like A Liar’
She further asked Kapil, "Isn't he saying the same thing that you (Kapil) are saying? He is giving his version of the story and you are making a man who has been in the industry for over 20 years look like a liar."
Sunil Grover Is Jhoota & Neeti-Preeti Are Lying!
"If Sunil Grover is saying on twitter that he did not get any call for this particular show, you call him a jhootha, Neeti and Preeti are lying, I don't understand what is happening."
Preeti On Working With Same Team
When asked about working with the same team (on web series Dhan Dhana Dhan), Preeti told the entertainment portal, "Neeti and I are currently running our production house for around a year now after we were left hanging post the Australia incident."
If They Were Mastermind They Would Have Launched A Show Before Itself!
"If we really were the mastermind, Sunil, Neeti and I would have launched a show two-three months after the fallout but we didn't do that because we were genuinely attached and loved the person we were with. It took us longer to get out of an emotional situation and the same team is now working for Dhan Dhana Dhan."
Preeti Simoes On Kapil Sharma's Allegations: How 'Poor' Kapil Is Ever Going To Prove All Of This!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.