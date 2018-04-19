 »   »   » Preeti Simoes On Kapil’s Team Squashing Ali Asgar’s Statements: What Will Ali Asgar Get From Lying?

Kapil Seemed Like A Child

Ali had also said that Kapil seemed like a child who wanted to say something but was unable to express it. He added, "Par jyse ek hota haina bacche jyse, usko cheez kuch chahiye, lekin phir bi bol nahi paraha, haat pe naam likh lete hain."

Ali’s Statement Was Misunderstood

Ali's statement was misunderstood (as many thought that Kapil has written Preeti's name on his hand). Kapil's team issued a statement in defence of Ali's statement, which read: "As a part of Mr Kapil Sharma's team, we would like to emphasise that recent stories doing the rounds that Mr Sharma has met Mr Ali Asgar and has written Ms Preeti Simoes name on his hand are completely false."

Kapil’s Team Issued A Statement

"We are equally shocked to hear about this ourselves and are surprised that Mr Asgar, whom Mr Sharma has always considered a friend, would make such hurtful statements. In fact, Mr Sharma and his fiancee, Ginni are currently travelling together. We request the media to reach out to us to ensure our views are represented and the truth is brought to light."

Preeti Asks What Will Ali Get By Lying?

In response to this, Preeti Simoes told Pinkvilla, "I don't understand one thing, on one hand, they say he is in depression, on the other hand, they say he is travelling. Moreover, what will Ali Asgar get by lying?"

Preeti Says

"Whatever Ali bhai blurted out in the spur of the moment, I am sure he did not have any malicious intention to it. What could be the wrong intention? In the end, Kapil should be happy that even if Ali bhai said something, he is with you."

‘You Are Making A Man Who Has Been In The Industry For Over 20 Years Look Like A Liar’

She further asked Kapil, "Isn't he saying the same thing that you (Kapil) are saying? He is giving his version of the story and you are making a man who has been in the industry for over 20 years look like a liar."

Sunil Grover Is Jhoota & Neeti-Preeti Are Lying!

"If Sunil Grover is saying on twitter that he did not get any call for this particular show, you call him a jhootha, Neeti and Preeti are lying, I don't understand what is happening."

Preeti On Working With Same Team

When asked about working with the same team (on web series Dhan Dhana Dhan), Preeti told the entertainment portal, "Neeti and I are currently running our production house for around a year now after we were left hanging post the Australia incident."

If They Were Mastermind They Would Have Launched A Show Before Itself!

"If we really were the mastermind, Sunil, Neeti and I would have launched a show two-three months after the fallout but we didn't do that because we were genuinely attached and loved the person we were with. It took us longer to get out of an emotional situation and the same team is now working for Dhan Dhana Dhan."